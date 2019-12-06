When it comes to this year’s Class A championship game, it’s a prototypical case of a have versus a have-not.
On one side is Wheeling Central, which is looking for its 11th state championship in its 13th championship-game appearance since the turn of the century.
On the other is Doddridge County, a program making its first title-game showing since 1978 and has just one state title to its credit, which came all the way back in 1936.
So will any of that matter when the lights shine bright on Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium? Bulldogs coach Bobby Burnside certainly hopes not.
“It does not worry me,” Burnside said. “Is it a challenge? It sure is. But at some point, at some time, everyone has that first time when they win a championship. They’ve been on the big stage several times, there’s no arguing that Wheeling Central has the experience. But I think our young men are going to perform and they’re going to play hard for four quarters.”
In terms of seeding, it will be Doddridge (13-0) that will be the favorite when the ball goes up in the air at 7 p.m. But the Bulldogs are fully aware of the task at hand — a Maroon Knights team that ended Doddridge’s state-championship bid in the semifinals a year ago in a 47-7 conquest.
Much has changed since then, especially on Central’s side. Five key seniors are gone from that squad and star quarterback Curtis McGhee is out after injuring his knee in the eighth game of the year, leaving the Maroon Knights (9-4) scrambling to re-establish themselves on offense without their top playmaker.
“You take everything for granted when you have a player like Curtis McGhee,” Central coach Mike Young said. “Maybe you don’t have to block as well or tackle as well, because he’s the type of athlete that just makes plays. Maybe you’re not looking at film as carefully and not assessing your pluses and minuses. We had to scout other teams, but now we’ve had to scout ourselves — where our strengths and weaknesses are. We have limitations because of not having the highest level of one individual and we’ve overcome because we’ve raised the bar. It’s what you have to do.”
Indeed, Central has found a way in each of its first three postseason games, all on the road, including an opening-round 13-12 win at Tolsia that required a long touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining.
Since, the Maroon Knights have ripped off wins at No. 2 Ritchie County (13-0) and at No. 3 Pendleton County (27-7) to give themselves a shot at winning their third championship in a row.
But what awaits now is a different challenge altogether — a revenge-minded Bulldogs squad that still rides feature back Hunter America (2,050 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games) and enough weapons and defensive prowess to thrive even when he’s limited.
“They’re much more balanced,” Young said. “They relied heavily on Hunter America last year and this year you see other weapons coming through and they’re using them.”
That defense came up big a week ago as Doddridge dispatched of Williamstown for the second time this year in a 27-3 win. America was held to 64 yards on 30 carries, but the Bulldogs forced five turnovers and clamped down on the Yellowjackets defensively.
“Hunter has battled some injuries this year,” Burnside said. “In a way, we’re a little more diverse and that has made us a better team. Defensively, we’ve improved, especially in the secondary. We’ve forced a lot of turnovers.”
That unit is allowing just 5.1 points per game and has pitched five shutouts this season. Meanwhile, Central has yielded just 19 points in the postseason and 25 in its last four contests, all against in-state competition.
Statistics, trends and regular-season success tend to go out the window when the weight of the moment settles in on the title-game field. It’s a feeling with which Wheeling Central is all too familiar, and one that Doddridge County will experience for the first time.
Whether any of that matters is to be determined, but both coaches take pride in what their respective teams have accomplished thus far, regardless of the result on Saturday.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Young said. “They’ve definitely stepped up their game and stepped up their work ethic. We’re going to play our game — 48 minutes of Wheeling Central football. We’ll play the best we can.”
“We graduated a pretty good group last year,” Burnside said. “At the start of the year, there were tons of questions about last year’s team. This is a different team with lots of new faces, but the theme of the year has been work. They worked really hard, won another conference title, won 13 games and now we get to end it at Wheeling Island. It’s been a very special year.”