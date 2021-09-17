BUFFALO -- Riding a No. 1 ranking into only its second game of the season, Buffalo could not shake off the rust from a nearly three-week gap between games, falling 49-6 to young but capable Williamstown at Buffalo Stadium on a pleasant Friday night.
Making use of their solid ground game, the Yellowjackets relied on unrelenting hard runs from senior running back Trevor Oates, junior Rickie Allen and sophomore quarterback Max Molessa to wear down the Bison in the trenches. Buffalo could not gain any momentum, having not played since an opening week 21-20 overtime win against Greenbrier West.
“They didn’t do anything we didn’t plan for. We expected what they have. We just gotta head back to the drawing board and see what we got,” said Bison coach Brian Batman. “We didn’t execute and just struggled. But my kids weren’t ready to give up and they still wanted to play. We’ll take a look at it Monday and see what we can build off of this.”
Williamstown (3-1), a solid program that seems to reload every year, has been to the playoffs 21 consecutive years and came into the game fresh off a 35-8 homecoming win over Ravenswood. Buffalo's long absence was due to its bye week and a lost game at Petersburg because of COVID-19 issues.
The first quarter began as a field position battle, with both teams trading three-and-out possessions on their opening drives. However, halfway through the quarter, Williamstown’s offensive line began moving the Bison defensive front wall off the line of scrimmage. At 2:24, Oates waltzed in from 2 yards out to score his first of three first-half touchdowns.
The Yellowjackets continued to ground out chunks of yardage between the tackles, adding 28 more points in the second stanza to take a 35-0 lead at the break. The Bison offense struggled to gain any yardage, only picking up one first down in the first half.
“Coach Batman and those guys were in a tough spot. Any time you have a layoff like that, it's tough,'' said Williamstown coach Chris Beck. "But I am really proud of our guys coming out like we did. We were pretty physical at the point of attack. We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and any time you do that, you have a good chance. And I can tell you we are very fortunate to have three good backs.”
The second half saw Allen rip off a 55-yard touchdown run on the Jackets’ first play from scrimmage. But a determined Buffalo team countered with a long drive of its own, helped by a 46-yard catch and run by Chase Lovejoy leading to a 12-yard touchdown run around right end by quarterback Bryce Downey.
Williamstown would score again on a Molessa 88-yard run with 2:37 left in the third quarter to close out the scoring.
For the Bison, Josh Moody gained 21 yards on five carries and Chase Lovejoy caught two passes for 65 yards.
The Yellowjackets’ Molessa ran for 135 yards, while Oates added 120 yards. Allen complemented them with 110 yards rushing.