Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

willie washington
Buy Now

St. Albans football head coach Willie Washington speaks to coaches and media during Thursday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference media day at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

In sports, sometimes a culture change is all it takes to turn around a team.

For St. Albans football, that culture change may be coming in the form of new head coach Willie Washington.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.