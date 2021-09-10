CHAPMANVILLE — Something had to give. When winless Chapmanville faced winless Winfield on Friday night at Chapmanville, somebody had to come out on top.
That team was Winfield, which defeated Chapmanville 28-24 in a see-saw game at Tiger Stadium. Winfield (1-2) snapped a 10-game losing skid that spanned three seasons.
The Generals went 0-6 last season and had dropped their last two games of the 2019 season, including a playoff loss to Fairmont Senior. Winfield’s last win was a 49-0 victory at Scott on Nov. 1, 2019.
“It’s early still, but I think we match up better against double-A teams and teams in our conference,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “We have a lot of weaknesses as a team, but I think we got better tonight. The turnovers didn’t help us but I’m proud of my guys. I’m proud that we didn’t quit.”
Winfield quarterback Brycen Brown tossed three touchdown passes, two to Carter Perry on strikes of 34 and 49 yards. The 49-yard TD pass to Perry with 4:11 left in the third quarter put the Generals up for good 28-24. The fourth quarter was scoreless but Winfield had to hold on for the win.
After a Caleb Whitt interception of Brown late in the third, Chapmanville (0-3) drove the ball to the Generals 33, but turned the ball over on downs. The Tigers fumbled the ball away and later lost ball on downs at midfield with 2:05 left. Winfield was then able to run out the clock.
The first TD strike from Brown to Perry put the Generals on top 7-0. Winfield stopped the Tigers on a goal-line stand at the 1, but Chapmanville was able to take an 8-7 lead with 8:12 left to halftime as Eli Pridemore picked off Brown and raced in for a 23-yard touchdown. Brody Dalton passed to Adam Mullins on the 2-point conversion.
The Tigers made it 16-7 with 4:02 remaining in the half as Dalton ran in on a 10-yard keeper. The Generals inched back within 16-14 with 11 seconds until halftime as Bryson Tate scored on a 2-yard run.
Winfield regained the lead 21-16 with 10:27 to go in the third quarter as Brown fired a 26-yard TD pass to Ian Cottrell. Then it was Chapmanville’s turn as Dalton ran in on fourth and goal from the 1 as the Tigers were back on top 24-21.
“[Chapmanville] coach [James] Barker did a good job controlling the game with his unbalanced counter stuff,” Snyder said. “That’s our weakness. We are not big up front and they have a little bit of size. They did a good job and controlled the game. Hats off to Coach Barker. That was a perfect game plan.”
Winfield used its patented single-wing misdirection offense but it was the passing game that seemed most successful.
“I can’t run the single wing as much as I used to because we are just not that big up front,” Snyder said. “We used to be bigger, so we use kind of a gap scheme thing. We made some plays in the passing game.”
Chapmanville lost for the sixth time in its last eight games going back to last season.
“I’m proud of my guys. We played two games in a week,” Barker said. “We had two starters out, including a running back [Kohl Farmer] who was out due to quarantine issues. We found out about that Thursday night after practice. Our guys showed great fight and great grit. We are close and I think our kids can see that. Hats off to Winfield. They had one more play than we did. That’s the story.”