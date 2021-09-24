LOGAN — Winfield continued its dominance over Logan with a resounding 41-20 win over the Wildcats Friday night at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Winfield (3-2), winner of three straight games, beat Logan for the fourth straight time.
The Generals weathered a late Logan rally when the Wildcats closed the gap to 27-20 with 2:27 left in the third quarter as backup quarterback Kolton Goldie tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Aiden Slack.
Winfield, running out of its patented single-wing Ram offense, then put the game away in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns.
The first came on QB Brycen Brown’s 1-yard TD run with 8:45 left, putting the Generals on top 34-20. Bryson Tate then scored his third touchdown with 2:46 to go on a 2-yard run, giving Winfield a two-score lead and putting a dagger into the Wildcats.
Winfield coach Craig Snyder said he’s proud of his team for bouncing back after an 0-2 start. Sitting at 18th in this week’s Class AA ratings, the Generals are poised to move up and get into playoff contention. Winfield beat No. 12-ranked Logan (3-2) in the trenches and with its running game, which moved the chains all night.
“We thought we could run the ball,” Snyder said. “We stayed true to that. We did it in spots here and there. It was a little bit of the old us there. I like it because power is who we are. We had a ton of different guys who carried the ball. It was a nice team effort by us. This game was a big worry for us because we thought of it as a toss-up game. This is a big win for us.”
Tate’s electrifying 84-yard touchdown run at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter put the Generals up 7-0.
Logan then tied it at 7 as Goldie fired a 22-yard TD pass to Carson Kirk, one of three touchdown strikes by the Wildcat starting running back. The Generals then struck with 3:21 to go as Tate scored on a 16-yard run. Caden Beam ran in the 2-point conversion as Winfield led 15-7.
Winfield took a 21-7 lead to halftime as Brown hit Tanner Laughery on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Generals made it 27-7 in the third quarter as Carter Perry scored on a 7-yard TD run.
Goldie then rallied the Wildcats, connecting on a 33-yard TD strike to Dawson Maynard with 7:04 to go in the third to make it 27-14. Goldie’s TD pass to Slack later made it a one-score game.
“I knew that they would mount a comeback,” Snyder said. “I’m proud of my guys for handling that little bit of adversity. I’m also proud of my guys for starting out 0-2 and continuing to believe. We were 18th this week, two spots out and we got some bonus points today with this win. We are open next week as well before we play Poca. We are a little bit banged up and it’s a good week to be open.”
Logan coach Gary Mullins was glad his team didn’t fold when down three scores.
“We didn’t quit,” Mullins said. “We played hard, but they ran four plays on us all night. We knew what was coming and when you play against them, it’s just who is the bigger man. There’s no secret to what they are going to do. They are going to load up and go at you.
“They won that game in January, February, March, April and May. They out-weight roomed us. We should not have been manhandled like that but we did. We played hard. We’ll just get back to the drawing board and try to get back next week.”
Goldie played much of the game at quarterback after Jordan Hayes was pulled.