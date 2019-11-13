Winfield has had a few cracks at high-octane offenses this season ahead of its first-round playoff matchup at No. 1 Fairmont Senior at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
On paper, the results look pretty dreadful for the No. 16 Generals (7-3). The team yielded 55 points twice and 56 once in losses to Hurricane, Poca and Mingo Central.
But buried within those final scores were mistakes that blew open close games, and Winfield coach Craig Snyder remains confident despite going up against the defending Class AA state champion, which are riding a 24-game winning streak.
“They’re good, man,” Snyder said of the unbeaten Polar Bears. “But we’re not conceding victory Friday, that’s for sure. We can play with these guys, I know we can.”
To do so, the Generals will have to slow down a multi-faceted Fairmont Senior offense led by a Kennedy Award contender and a defense that is yielding an average of 5.5 points per game this season.
The Polar Bears (10-0) sport a program bordering on the mystique level that Martinsburg now enjoys in Class AAA. Fairmont Senior has made three straight trips to Wheeling Island Stadium, claiming last year’s Class AA crown with a 23-13 win over Bluefield. In all, the Polar Bears are 46-5 over the past four seasons.
“The last few years we were slowly getting there and the pieces were coming together,” Fairmont coach Nick Bartic said. “We knew we had the potential to be good up front — we only graduated one starting lineman from last year — and having that baseline foundation that we could build around.”
Winfield, behind its run-heavy single-wing offense, would seem to be especially qualified to try to slow games down and play keep-away with the football. It’s a strategy the Generals attempted to implement against Poca earlier in the year and against Mingo Central last week with early success.
Winfield led the Miners 13-0 early last week and was within a touchdown of the Dots into the second quarter, but turnovers and mistakes in those two games snowed the Generals under. There is likely no room for error this week, a point Snyder knows too well.
“We’re looking where we match up with them,” Snyder said. “We just have to keep working and, luckily, we have another week to do it.”
A year after Polar Bears quarterback Connor Neal brought the Kennedy Award to Fairmont, his successor, Gage Michael, has posted the kind of numbers that should put him in that conversation as well. Michael has run for 1,353 yards and 20 touchdowns and has thrown for 1,910 yards and 24 more scores while hitting on 61.1 percent of his passes.
He is the latest in a long string of outstanding signal-callers to suit up for Fairmont Senior, and Bartic said each of them have come with their own set of strengths.
“He’s the latest in a good run of quarterbacks for us,” Bartic said. “I think we’ve had eight in a row that have made first-team All-State and Gage obviously has a pretty good shot at it this year. They’ve all been different types of quarterbacks, too — the system just adjusts to them.
“Gage has an ultra-competitive personality and, in addition to that, he’s extremely talented. You can be one or the other, and he’s both. On top of that, he’s smart. He has a high football IQ and he has all the X factors you’d want. And, on top of all of that, he’s tough as nails.”
Camden Longwell leads the Polar Bears in all receiving categories as he enters Friday with 33 receptions for 622 yards and 11 touchdowns. In front of Michael, WVU commit Zach Frazier spearheads offensive and defensive lines that have been dominant as well.
In its pursuit of controlling the clock, Winfield power back John Covert will likely be a key. He enters Friday with 1,107 yards and 22 touchdowns on a team-high 209 carries. But more than the yards, his physicality and ability to pick up tough chunks of yardage will be of the utmost importance.
Quarterback Nick Vance leads Winfield with 1,413 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground and has also thrown for 1,198 yards and eight scores.
“They may be a 16 seed but I think if you ranked the Class AA teams, they’d definitely be higher than 16,” Bartic said of the Generals. “That’s just the nature of how competitive double-A is. Their staff does a good job and they’re consistent with what they’re trying to do scheme-wise. When you’re playing programs used to success like they are, it only adds to the intensity of the game. We’re going to get their best effort.”
And if past games against stout competition are any indicator, Fairmont Senior will also get Winfield’s most deliberate effort.
“Defensively, our weakness has been giving up big plays,” Snyder said. “We’ve given up a lot of points in our losses. Our game plan against anyone that’s explosive is to try and slow them down and control the clock.”