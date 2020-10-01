The Winfield football team’s COVID-19-induced layoff has the Generals feeling a bit of deja vu.
The Fairmont Senior team they ended the 2019 season with will be their first opponent for the 2020 season. Winfield, which has yet to play a game this season, will host the Polar Bears at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Generals hope Friday’s game turns out a little different than last season’s. Winfield opened the Class AA playoffs with the eventual state semifinalist Polar Bears and trailed by a touchdown at halftime before falling 63-34.
Fairmont Senior (1-2) is missing standout offensive lineman Zach Frazier, now a contributor on West Virginia University’s offensive line as a freshman. Yet Winfield coach Craig Snyder knows the talent is still there. FSHS quarterback Gage Michael already has run for 414 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 590 yards and five more touchdowns.
“I see the same athleticism all the way around,” Snyder said. “This looks like the same team to me. I know it’s a quality football team.”
There are different faces in key spots for Winfield (0-0) as well. Brycen Brown takes over at quarterback for Nick Vance and while he has 1,000-yard rusher John Covert in the backfield to help him, Winfield will start four sophomores on the offensive line.
“We are the same last year, skill-wise, minus Nick Vance our quarterback,” Snyder said. “We’re very experienced defensively. If we can’t be decent up front, nothing much else can happen.”
Parkersburg (3-1) at Hurricane (1-0): The one win the Redskins got in before Putnam prep sports went on COVID-induced hiatus allowed them to sit at No. 3 in the current WVSSAC Class AAA playoff ratings. A win over the No. 11 Big Reds will only cement that spot.
It has been a three-week layoff, though, since Hurricane smacked Huntington 21-9 in the opening week of the season. Tyrone Washington rushed for 105 yards and Ismael Borrerro threw for 98 yards and a touchdown. Parkersburg has won three straight since an opening-week loss to Spring Valley. Big Reds quarterback Bryson Singer has 491 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, while throwing for 288 yards and four scores.
Tyler Consolidated (2-2) at Buffalo (1-0): The Bison return to the field for the first time since beating Ravenswood 21-6 in the opening week. Chase Lovejoy ran for 131 yards and Jackson England threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown in that game.
It has been feast or famine for Tyler this season. In two wins, it has outscored opponents 76-12. In two losses, it has been outscored 80-18. Trenton Huffman threw for 174 yards and three TDs and ran for 178 yards and two TDs in the two wins.
Logan (0-1) at Tug Valley (1-0): The Wildcats and Panthers have danced around this meeting all season, the first in the two teams’ histories. COVID issues have led to postponements and cancellations for both teams this season, and the two had discussed playing this game earlier in the year.
Logan’s lone game was a 20-6 loss to Chapmanville, while Tug Valley picked up a 22-20 win over Scott.
Marietta (2-3) at Ripley (2-1): The Vikings had a week off last week after playing three straight games. Their last game was a 29-13 loss to Lewis County. Marietta (Ohio) is 1-2 against West Virginia teams this season, losing to Williamstown and Parkersburg and beating Weir.
Point Pleasant (1-1) at Bluefield (3-0): In this game between perennial Mountain State powers, Point Pleasant returns to the field following a two-week layoff. It had some momentum going into the break, beating Brooke 51-13 on Sept. 11. The Beavers are No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AA ratings. Their last win was a fireworks show, a 54-40 win over Princeton.