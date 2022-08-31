Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield vs Hurricane
Buy Now

Winfield quarterback Hayden Hinkle hands the ball to running back Brayton Boggs in the Generals' opener last week against Hurricane.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The 2022 season didn't get off to an ideal start for Winfield and Herbert Hoover's football teams last Friday. 

The Generals were dominated in a 48-21 loss to Hurricane and the Huskies squandered a second-half lead as Scott defeated Hoover 34-19. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags