The 2022 season didn't get off to an ideal start for Winfield and Herbert Hoover's football teams last Friday.
The Generals were dominated in a 48-21 loss to Hurricane and the Huskies squandered a second-half lead as Scott defeated Hoover 34-19.
Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start as they face off Friday at Joe Eddie Cowley Field in Falling Rock with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hoover is coming off a historic 10-1 season in which it won its first 10 games before losing in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. This season, coach Joey Fields is hoping not to start off with a losing streak.
"For us we probably didn't lose that [Scott] game that night, we probably lost it weeks before with maybe our preparation and how our kids were going to handle the heat, taking care of their bodies and so on," Fields said. "We'll get better, our kids have a good attitude about it. We have another tough one this week and they don't get any easier."
Fields said if his team wants to reach the state playoffs, it will have to play tough opponents. Scott was tough and Fields said so is Winfield.
"They're a very good-looking team," he said of the Generals. "I think this is one of the better-looking rosters I've seen from Winfield in seven or eight years playing against them. They have good size, they play hard, they have good schemes on all three phases of the football. This is a game I know they realize is important to them and it's important to us as well."
First-year Winfield coach Eddie Smolder knows playing Hoover on the road is no easy task but he's up for it.
"They've been a really good double-A team the last few years," Smolder said. "We know they're a good program and we have a lot of respect for them. We're excited for the opportunity. We've put in a lot of work this week and we're ready to kick off on Friday."
Winfield's Bray Boggs rushed 16 times for 96 yards against Hurricane to lead the Generals in that category. He also rushed for a touchdown and caught one pass for 30 yards.
Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield had some turnover troubles against Scott. Hatfield completed 8 of his 22 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off five times. Fields said the Huskies need to keep the turnovers down in order to be successful.
"You have that many turnovers it's hard to beat anybody," Fields said. "That's on us as a staff but we'll get better. We have to get a little tougher, mentally and physically. That comes with getting in shape. We have to learn how to finish in a game but first we have to learn how to finish in practice."
Smolder said the Generals need to work on eliminating mental mistakes against the Huskies.
"We had a lot of mental mistakes but that's typical in Week 1," he said. "It's even more typical when you play a team that's twice your size. We're focused on details and watching film, studying film, working on little things. Little things take care of the big things and that's our main priority right now."
Hoover defeated Winfield 37-14 last season and Winfield won the meeting before that 28-21 in 2019.