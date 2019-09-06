WINFIELD — Winfield came out with a determined team effort in its first conference game of the season by deploying an unwavering offensive effort in earning a workmanlike 28-21 win over Herbert Hoover Friday night at General Stadium.
Having struggled against a solid Hurricane team in the opener, the Generals bounced back with an energetic showing against the Huskies as they combined an even blend of passing with running, rolling up 360 yards in total offense.
“I thought we threw the ball pretty well. [Quarterback] Nick [Vance] has gotten a lot better,” said Generals coach Craig Snyder. “They are pretty good up front. We had to have a little bit of a gut check there. They are a very well-coached team. We’re glad to get the win.”
The Huskies (1-1) opened the game with a surprise onside kick and drove to the Generals’ 15-yard line. However, a lost fumble recovered by Winfield’s Carson Crouch ended the threat.
The Generals (1-1) would counter with their own ground game, putting together a drive that culminated with a Malakai Woodard 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead.
The Huskies continued their long drives throughout the first half as Ben Kee ground out 101 yards on 17 carries. But turnovers on downs thwarted their drives until sophomore running back Nathan Harper found the end zone on a 10-yard sweep around the left side to even the score at 7.
“What can I say? Our kids played hard and we just gotta get ready for next week,” said Huskies coach Tim Meyer. “We played a little bit one-dimensional. We gotta get away from that and just keep trying to get better.”
Halfway through the second quarter, Vance completed four straight passes leading to a momentum-gaining score when John Covert pushed in from the 2-yard line to give the Generals a 14-7 lead at the break.
The second half began with a Kee 46-yard run up the middle of the General defense that set up a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Nick Grayam to tie it at 14.
Field position played a major role in the second half as both teams put together long scoring drives. Winfield managed to get the last score at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Covert scored his third touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Kee finished the night with 27 carries for 194 yards. Grayam added another 67 yards on 13 totes.
Vance ended the game connecting on 15 of 24 passes for 232 yards. Covert added another 53 yards on the ground on 15 carries.