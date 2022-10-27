There's going to be a raucous environment at Generals Stadium on Friday night.
Class AA No. 5 Winfield (7-1, 7-0 Cardinal Conference) is set to host undefeated Class AA No. 1 Scott (8-0, 6-0 Cardinal Conference) in a clash of the conference's top teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Winfield lost its first game to Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane and hasn't lost since, outscoring opponents 311-72 in the seven games after the Hurricane loss.
Scott has steamrolled its competition, outscoring opponents 313-132 this season.
The Skyhawks won last season's matchup 28-10 but Winfield has an all-time record of 19-7 against Scott and the Generals have won eight of the last nine matchups between the teams.
Both teams are coming off dominant wins last week. Winfield drubbed Nitro 63-10 and Scott routed Poca 49-28.
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder treats every game like a playoff game and Friday will certainly have a playoff-like atmosphere.
"It's a big game, everybody knows that, we're excited to kick off Friday," Smolder said. "We had a great week of practice. Our kids are locked in and ready and they're hungry for another chance to play football. It's our last home game of the regular season and we want to send our seniors out on a good note."
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin has been successful in his short tenure with the Skyhawks, accumulating a 15-4 record between this season and the 2021 season, his first as head coach.
"We had a good week of practice," Dolin said. "I couldn't be more satisfied as far as how the boys have prepared this week. We just tried to minimize as much distraction as possible. The boys know what's at stake. We tried to keep it loose in practice this week. We had music playing and did fun activities to try to offset some of the media hype. I'm real proud of the boys."
Smolder explained what the Generals have to do well in order to hand the Skyhawks their first loss.
"We have to play smart," Smolder said. "We have to play together as a team and we have to play hard. Every snap. Every play matters. In big games that's even more magnified. If we can do those three things, that gives us the best chance to win. Big picture, we have to play great defense and move the chains on offense."
Dolin talked about what he's seen from Winfield on film.
"They're run-heavy," Dolin said. "But they can throw the ball when they need to. We know it's going to be a physical game, probably similar to when we faced Point Pleasant. We'll have to win this game in the trenches. We know it's going to be a crazy atmosphere. It'll be a packed house. My family is traveling from out of state to watch this game."
Winfield has a duo of running backs that has put up strong numbers this year. Caden Beam has rushed 119 times for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns and Bray Boggs has 85 carries for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Brycen Brown has completed 22 of 51 passes for 354 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Unlike Winfield, Scott's offense revolves around the passing game. Quarterback Matt Frye leads the Cardinal Conference in passing as he's completed 119 of 200 passes for 2,002 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Frye has four main targets in Carson Brinegar (30 catches for 493 yards and six touchdowns), Isaiah Bush (18 receptions for 467 yards and seven touchdowns), Jayden Sharps (34 catches for 486 yards and six touchdowns) and Braden Clark (24 grabs for 471 yards and six touchdowns).
Preston Cooper is Scott's running back and he has 136 carries for 771 yards and nine touchdowns.
"We're prepared and ready," Smolder said of his team's preparation for Scott. "We don't take them lightly. We respect them but don't fear them. It's a big-time game and we want that opportunity. It's what we've been working for since January 3rd. They're undefeated, we've won seven in a row and I think it's going to be a great game."