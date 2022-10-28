WINFIELD — In a crucial clash of highly motivated and highly ranked Class AA powers, the Winfield Generals battled to a 34-14 victory over the Scott Skyhawks in front of an intense and energized overflow crowd Friday night at General Stadium.
The Generals (8-1) relied on their strengths of smash-mouth rushing football, picking up 260 yards in the first half alone, but had to stave off a lightning-quick Skyhawks rally in the second half to come away with the win.
“I’m real proud of our defense. Give Scott credit. They fought back and didn’t give up,” said Winfield coach Eddie Smolder. “I’m just proud of our kids’ effort and our preparation. When you can run the football, then your defense stays off the field and that was key tonight. This was a program win. It has been a long time coming and our kids wanted it really bad and that’s what it came down to.”
Bray Boggs and Caden Beam both went over the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in the game for Winfield as Boggs finished the night with 18 carries for 189 yards.
The Generals appeared to have the game in hand with a 9-minute drive to open the second half and scoring on a Beam 2-yard plunge to open up a 26-0 lead.
However, within a matter of 20 seconds, Scott quarterback Matt Frye found receiver Brayden Clark down the sideline on a 35-yard pass to the Generals’ 5-yard line. Frye would score on an end run on the next play.
The Skyhawks recovered the ensuing onside kick and, after a 46-yard connection to receiver Isaiah Bush, Frye scored again on an identical 2-yard dash around the end to pull his team to within 26-14.
But the Generals turned the momentum back around, using ball-control offense with yet another long drive with Boggs going in from a yard out to set the final score midway through the final quarter.
As part of the Generals’ rushing numbers for the night, Boggs scored three touchdowns, opening with a dazzling 69-yard scoring sprint down the sideline midway through the second stanza.
“What a great senior night and great crowd. Scott’s a great ball club and I’m just glad we came away with the win,” said Boggs.
“We actually changed defense in the second half and that’s where our backup plan came into play. I’m proud of our guys and proud of the way we played.”
Both teams entered the contest at the top of the Cardinal Conference with Scott still having one conference game left. Winfield ended its league slate with the Cardinal Conference championship and will end the regular season at non-conference foe Point Pleasant next Friday.
The Skyhawks (8-1) came into the contest unbeaten and holding on to the No. 1 spot in the Class AA playoff ratings.
“We just didn’t play well in the first half. We left a lot of points out on the field,” said Scott coach Jeremy Dolin. “They’re a good football team but we just couldn’t capitalize on anything. We did get out on the corners a few times but it just wasn’t enough.”
For the Skyhawks, Frye threw for 124 yards on 11 of 23 tosses with Clark on the receiving end of four completions for 66 yards.
For the Generals, Beam finished with 129 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Brycen Brown added 79 on 17 rushes.