After dropping its season opener to Hurricane 48-21, Winfield hasn't lost.
The Class AA No. 5 Generals (6-1, 6-0 Cardinal Conference) have won six in a row and are tied for first in the Cardinal Conference with undefeated Scott.
Winfield will go for its seventh straight win as it travels a few miles south for a Friday matchup against Nitro (2-5, 1-4 Cardinal Conference) with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Underwood Field.
Nitro and Winfield's seasons have gone in opposite directions. While the Generals are on a winning streak following a season-opening loss, the Wildcats won their first two games before dropping five in a row.
Winfield is coming off a dominant 62-13 win over Sissonville while Nitro is coming off a bye week. Nitro fell to Clay County 34-20 in its last game.
The Generals thumped the Wildcats last season 34-0 and Winfield has won nine of the last 10 matchups between the teams. Nitro's lone win over Winfield in the past decade was a 38-24 victory in 2018.
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder, as usual, treats Friday's matchup like a playoff game.
"I'm proud of our team's effort and preparation last week, that one is over with," Smolder said. "We're looking forward to kicking off on Friday against Nitro. It's a conference game, it's a playoff game, it's our next game. I know it's coach talk but that's our mindset. We plan on having a great week of practice for Friday. Once we get there and warm up, we're ready to go."
Nitro coach Boom McKinney knows Winfield is hot but the Wildcats are relatively healthy coming off the bye.
"Winfield is a good team," McKinney said. "I guess their only bump was Hurricane this year. Our guys, we've been off this week and I think everybody is pretty much healthy. We're still bumped up as everybody is this time of year. Our guys, we're going to get them ready to go. They're excited to get back at it."
Smolder said his team is getting comfortable on the field and that's been a big part of the Generals' success.
"I think the biggest thing is the kids are getting comfortable with our expectations and getting more comfortable with our scheme and improving their craft within our scheme," Smolder said. "Those are the three things we press on every day in practice and we're starting to see dividends for the hard work the kids are putting in and the good attitudes they're having."
Every coach has a different approach to bye weeks and McKinney explained how the Wildcats used the time off.
"We took a couple days off but we pretty much as far as hitting goes we kept it pretty much the same," McKinney said. "We had a couple hitting days and one a little bit lighter day but we kept it pretty much the same. We tightened up a few things, get better at what we do. I'm not big on making a whole lot of changes. Just get better at what you do."
Winfield is a run-heavy team and the duo of Caden Beam and Bray Boggs has been key to Winfield's success this year. Boggs has rushed 77 times for 754 yards and eight touchdowns while Beam has carried the ball 105 times for 737 yards and 13 touchdowns. Beam had a big game against Sissonville last week when he carried the ball 12 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns.
"They're big and strong," McKinney said of Winfield. "They come right at you. They don't generally throw it around the yard a whole lot. They're very well capable of it. Just by watching film and talking to other coaches, they come right at you. Run the same offense over the years. They come downhill at you and they don't hide much. It's our job to stop them."
Nitro's leading rusher is Mikey Toscano, who has rushed 104 times for 473 yards and four touchdowns.
Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe got hurt against Chapmanville and did not play against Wayne or Logan but returned to the field against Clay County last week and will play on Friday.
Lowe has completed 41 of 102 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Lowe's main target is Rashaun Robbins, who has caught 32 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
"They've got some big linemen, they've got a quarterback that can throw it really well and they got some good receivers," Smolder said. "They definitely present a challenge for us. We embrace that, we're excited."