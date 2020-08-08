A Winfield football player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to coach Craig Snyder.
"I've told our parents,'' Snyder said on Saturday, "and then Putnam County Schools, in conjunction with the Putnam Health Department, handled the situation. They contacted the players in that player's pod and did contact tracing.''
As a cautionary move, Winfield has canceled its scheduled football conditioning sessions for the coming week. Preseason practice is set to begin Aug. 17 in West Virginia.
On Wednesday, a Cabell Midland football player also tested positive for COVID-19. Neither of the players has been identified by their respective schools.
In late June, an assistant coach for Sissonville's football team tested positive and workouts were canceled for the rest of that week.