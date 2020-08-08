Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


A Winfield football player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to coach Craig Snyder.

"I've told our parents,'' Snyder said on Saturday, "and then Putnam County Schools, in conjunction with the Putnam Health Department, handled the situation. They contacted the players in that player's pod and did contact tracing.''

As a cautionary move, Winfield has canceled its scheduled football conditioning sessions for the coming week. Preseason practice is set to begin Aug. 17 in West Virginia.

On Wednesday, a Cabell Midland football player also tested positive for COVID-19. Neither of the players has been identified by their respective schools.

In late June, an assistant coach for Sissonville's football team tested positive and workouts were canceled for the rest of that week.

Contact Rick Ryan at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickRyanWV.