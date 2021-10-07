It’s been a couple of years since Winfield played a meaningful game in October, but the Generals hit the jackpot with Friday night’s visit to Putnam County rival Poca.
Both teams enter the game in good stead in the Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings for Class AA schools, with the Dots (4-0) tied for third and the Generals (3-2), riding a three-game winning streak, standing 16th. The top 16 in each class qualify for a postseason berth.
Winfield first had to shrug off a three-year losing streak earlier this season that had reached 10 games, but now the Generals can savor the chance to tackle a Poca program that’s gone 30-4 over the last four seasons. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at O.O. White Stadium.
“I think my guys are more confident,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “We’ve had some pretty good practices, and the guys are excited to play again, excited it’s a meaningful game. We look at it like we can control our destiny [as far as the playoffs].’’
Both teams should feel comfortable preparing for Friday’s game, because it will be the third time in less than one year that they’ve played each other. With COVID-19 limiting schedules last year, the Dots and Generals met twice in the regular season.
“There’s not many secrets between the two of us,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “We’re pretty straightforward with what we’re doing, and they’re pretty straightforward with their offense. It’s not easy to prepare for them, and of course it’s a rivalry game — one of those games where a lot of parents and grandparents have played in it, so there’s a lot of emotion.’’
Winfield has dusted off its Ram offense in recent weeks, one that resembles a single wing with direct snaps to the running back. Bryson Tate had 29 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ last game, a 41-20 win at Logan in which they attempted just three passes.
“They’re playing their best right now,’’ Ramsey said. “The last couple weeks, they’ve got things rolling.’’
Brycen Brown, Winfield’s second-year starter at quarterback, has been extra sharp in his team’s three-game win streak, completing 60% of his passes (25 of 42) for 325 yards and five touchdowns.
On the flip side, the Generals have to be concerned with Poca supersized receiver Toby Payne (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), a Division I prospect who has 24 touchdown catches in his last 20 games.
“Obviously, the matchup with Toby is tough,’’ Snyder said. “That’s our issue: How do we deal with him? Nobody has a matchup answer for Toby Payne. I don’t know if we can commit two guys to him. We just have to be extra aware of him.’’
Many people are curious to see if Poca can continue its recent dominance as it steps up in competition. The four teams the Dots have played this season are a combined 3-20, though they did have games against Independence (4-0) and North Marion (2-1) called off by COVID issues at those schools. Winfield, meanwhile, has played No. 2 Herbert Hoover, Class AAA playoff hopeful Hurricane and Logan when it was 12th in AA.
“We’re going to find out if we are [ready],’’ Ramsey said. “But we really can’t worry about what teams do have and don’t have every time we go out. We’ve got to emphasize how we can get better and better, and play to our standard.
“Once you try to value certain games more than others, you lose respect for your opponents, and that’s not right. We’re preparing to take every game one game at a time, and approach everybody the same way. We know Winfield’s a very good ballclub.’’