WINFIELD — After losing starting quarterback Chase Massey to an injury during last week’s win over Chapmanville, the Generals were seemingly back to the drawing board at the position.
Junior Easton Pinkerton provided relief for Winfield on Friday, as he tallied 239 total yards to lead the Generals to a 26-21 win over Wayne at General Stadium.
Pinkerton completed 7 of 12 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns while he rushed 17 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said Pinkerton answered some unanswered questions.
“He did a heck of a job tonight, for not playing quarterback all year,” Smolder said. “Any time you lose your number-one QB, it’s hard. But our kids bounce back. They played extra hard. I challenged them to play a little better with the fact that our starting quarterback is out.”
Winfield (3-1) has won the last four matchups vs. Wayne and is one win away from tying the all-time series. Wayne is 12-11 all-time against Winfield.
Smolder thinks the Generals have bounced back nicely after a 63-0 season-opening loss to Hurricane .
“I’m very proud of my guys,” Smolder said. “Our focus in practice this week was elite and that’s what allowed us to come compete tonight and win this game. We got better as the week went on, and we’re still getting better.
“Our kids played hard. Wayne is a good football team. They’re a lot better than they were last year. They’re a playoff team. Any time you play Wayne, you better buckle up, and our kids did that tonight.
Wayne (1-2) struggled on offense as the Pioneers tallied just 198 total yards.
Quarterback Fisher Fry completed 9 of 21 passes for 152 yards and Wayne’s 35 rushing plays resulted in 46 total yards.
Wayne coach Tom Harmon, who has seven wins at General Stadium dating back to 1999 when he took over the Pioneers, gave credit to the Generals.
“We’ve come up here and won a lot over the years,” Harmon said. “We’re just now getting back to the place where we can be competitive. They do a great job up here and the kids are disciplined and they play hard. They have a lot of talent, especially in the right positions. While we’re pleased with our effort, we didn’t like the outcome very much.”
Wayne never led.
Winfield won the coin toss and elected to receive. Winfield and Wayne went three-and-out on their opening possessions.
On Winfield’s second possession on fourth-and-1 at the Wayne 47, Pinkerton broke through the middle on a quarterback keeper. He managed to slip through the scrum untouched and cruised to a 47-yard touchdown.
Winfield’s defense got a stop on Wayne’s next possession and Pinkerton and the Generals struck again. On first-and-10 from the Wayne 23, Pinkerton found Aiden Hernandez for a touchdown, giving the Generals a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Wayne’s Colton Mathis responded early in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run. After Winfield was forced to punt deep in its own territory, a fumbled snap on the punt caused the punt to travel just 5 yards. The Pioneers scored on the next play.
Winfield went into halftime with the momentum, however. With 30 seconds left in the first half, Pinkerton found Hernandez for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The extra point failed and Winfield went to halftime leading 20-8.
Wayne got the ball to start the second half and didn’t waste the opportunity. The Pioneers put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Mathis’ 9-yard touchdown run to make the score 20-15.
K-juan Pearson responded for Winfield on the next drive with a 38-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed and Winfield led 26-16 heading into the fourth quarter. Pearson rushed 13 times for 142 yards.
Wayne cut the deficit to five early in the fourth quarter as Fry found Grady Spradlin for a 6-yard touchdown pass and the Pioneers were within a touchdown. Winfield led 26-21 with six minutes to go.
On a crucial third-and-5 from Wayne’s 35, Fry threw a long pass that Pinkerton intercepted at the Winfield 30. He then started Winfield’s next drive with a 38-yard run.
The Generals didn’t capitalize on their scoring chance. However, the drive ate up clock, putting pressure on Wayne’s offense.
The Pioneers had one more chance to take the lead as they got the ball back on their own 29 with 1:49 left on the clock. Fry was sacked twice, however, and Winfield took over on downs with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
Smolder praised the Generals’ defense in the postgame huddle.
“Our defense, we pride ourselves in that,” Smolder said. “We have a long way to go. They play hard and physical and play for each other. They play for this school and community. Defense is where it’s at, and our defense played good tonight.”
Wayne is set to host Nitro next week, while Winfield will travel to Logan.