WINFIELD — After losing starting quarterback Chase Massey to an injury during last week’s win over Chapmanville, the Generals were seemingly back to the drawing board at the position.

Junior Easton Pinkerton provided relief for Winfield on Friday, as he tallied 239 total yards to lead the Generals to a 26-21 win over Wayne at General Stadium.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

