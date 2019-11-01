WEST MADISON — No. 13 Winfield used a relentless rushing attack in the first half to build a 49-0 lead by halftime, and that’s how it finished as the Generals smothered Scott in a Cardinal Conference game.
Winfield (7-2), loser to only Class AAA Hurricane and conference foe Poca, stacked the box on defense to ground the Skyhawks, who are playing without quarterback Jacob Hughes, sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.
Scott (1-8) could not slow down quarterback Nick Vance, who only attempted two passes but scored three times with his feet.
Junior running back John Covert took the ball in the Generals’ first series and weaved his way 21 yards for their first score, barely two minutes into the contest.
Covert scored on runs of 8, 21 and 2 yards in the first half. Vance scored on keepers of 2, 4 and 6 yards.
“We know that Scott is in a building mode and they have a lot of kids that have been injured and I had film from them earlier in the year and they were a different team in those early games because of the injuries they have now,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “I respect Coach [Shane] Griffith and what he’s done and I know their kids believe in him.”
Scott quarterback Michael Clay faced a fierce pass rush all evening and Scott backs Jeff McCoy and Dane Messer found little running room as the Skyhawks struggled to cross midfield.
Snyder said that it was a time to get some repetitions for his underclassmen in the second half.
“We wanted to get our young guys in there and we told them at the half to show good sportsmanship and I think we had good sportsmanship the whole game,” he added. “It wasn’t important to score in the second half and we have everybody healthy and that is all that matters.”
Snyder said his squad’s conference tilt with Mingo Central next week will have playoff implications.
“Whoever wins that game with have a better first-round matchup and whoever loses will have a tougher one so it is a big game for both teams,” Snyder said. “Going into senior night and our last regular-season game, we want to be sharp and firing on all cylinders.”
Scott finishes its season at Nitro next Friday.