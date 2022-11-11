Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield’s Bray Boggs (7), Caden Beam (2) and Isaac Arthur (63) celebrate after Boggs scored a touchdown against Scott.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Winfield hasn't hosted a playoff football game since 1987 but that's going to change on Saturday. 

The Class AA No. 1 Generals (9-1) will host No. 16 Logan (6-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Generals Stadium in a matchup of two Cardinal Conference foes. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.