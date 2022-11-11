Winfield hasn't hosted a playoff football game since 1987 but that's going to change on Saturday.
The Class AA No. 1 Generals (9-1) will host No. 16 Logan (6-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Generals Stadium in a matchup of two Cardinal Conference foes.
It will be the second meeting between the teams this season as Winfield downed Logan 29-7 on Sept. 23 and the Generals have a five-game win streak against the Wildcats. Winfield is 8-4 all-time against Logan dating back to 2006.
In his first year as Winfield coach, Eddie Smolder led the Generals to their first home playoff game in almost three decades.
"This will be the second time playing Logan this year," Smolder said. "They're big up front. They have a lot of good skill players. To be honest, we're not worried about them. We're focused on ourselves and playing our game. We've had a great week of practice, our kids are excited and ready and they just have to lock in and focus on one play at a time and we expect good things to happen."
Winfield enters the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak after dropping its season opener 48-21 to Hurricane.
Logan started out 4-0 but has lost three of its last four games — 28-20 to No. 4 Scott, 49-7 to No. 10 Chapmanville and 57-14 to No. 9 Herbert Hoover. Winfield’s winning streak includes wins over those three teams — 34-14 over Scott, 47-14 over Chapmanville and 19-14 over Hoover. The Generals are coming off a 39-14 win over Point Pleasant.
Saturday will be Logan's first playoff appearance since 2013 when the Wildcats lost at Point Pleasant 41-14.
Logan coach Gary Mullins said it's good to have played Winfield once already this season.
"I feel like it's a good thing you've played them before," Mullins said. "You got a little bit of a scouting report when you go in. Obviously they're very good and very physical. We're going to have to play much better than we've been playing if we're going to pull out a win [Saturday]. We're looking forward to the opportunity."
Mullins said part of playing better is limiting turnovers. The Wildcats have been bitten by the turnover bug the past few game.
"The biggest problem has been turning the ball over," Mullins said. "We played pretty much mistake-free for the first five or six games. We had a few turnovers here and there. Nothing that hurt us that much.
"More than the injuries, turnovers have killed us down the stretch here. We had five or six turnovers in the Chapmanville game and then I think three or four last week in the Hoover game. If we turn the ball over like that I'm not sure we could beat anybody on our schedule."
Opposing defensive lines have been given fits by two Winfield running backs, Bray Boggs and Caden Beam, who have combined for 2,331 rushing yards on 277 carries this season. Boggs has rushed 120 times for 1,154 yards and 15 touchdowns while Beam has carried the ball 157 times for 1,177 yards and 17 TDs.
"They're a big part of what we do," Smolder said. "It all starts up front to be honest with you. [Boggs and Beam] are only as good as those guys are. They continue to do their job then we expect them to have a big game. To win this game we have to rely heavily on our seniors."
Mullens knows what Boggs and Beam bring to the table. In the regular-season matchup, Boggs rushed 14 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Beam rushed 18 times for 92 yards and a touchdown.
"They're very good at what they do," Mullins said of Boggs and Beam. "It's simple on paper but definitely not simple to stop. And they're making you play assignment football. As soon as you don't take your assignment they can exploit it. That's what it comes down to. We have to cause turnovers and play our responsibility on defense. If we don't do those things we will not be successful against them."
Smolder said the town of Winfield has been painted green this week and he expects the community to show up in a big way on Saturday.
"We have a great community and I'm so glad they get to experience this again," Smolder said. "It's the first time in a long time. The community and the school and the program and the kids, they deserve this. This is what hard work does. It pays off."