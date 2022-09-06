Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield vs Hurricane
Buy Now

Winfield’s Brayton Boggs (7) picks up yardage on the ground in the opener against Hurricane.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

After downing Herbert Hoover on the road last week, Winfield has perhaps an even tougher task this week as the Generals are set to face 2-0 Chapmanville in a Cardinal Conference football showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.

Winfield won by the skin of its teeth 19-14 over the Huskies last Friday to improve to 1-1, while Chapmanville has beaten Sissonville and Poca handily.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags