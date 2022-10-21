Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With the end of the regular season looming, the Winfield Generals remain in high gear as they handily beat the homestanding Nitro Wildcats 63-10 Friday night at Nitro’s Underwood Field to move nearer to a high qualifying slot for the field of 16 in the Class AA state playoffs.

As has been the case nearly the entire season, the Generals (7-1, No. 5 in Class AA) took command of the game from the beginning and displayed yet another well-executed offensive performance. They amassed 568 yards using a mix of the rushing talents of senior running back Caden Beam and the passing talents of senior quarterback Brycen Brown.

Tags