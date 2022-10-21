With the end of the regular season looming, the Winfield Generals remain in high gear as they handily beat the homestanding Nitro Wildcats 63-10 Friday night at Nitro’s Underwood Field to move nearer to a high qualifying slot for the field of 16 in the Class AA state playoffs.
As has been the case nearly the entire season, the Generals (7-1, No. 5 in Class AA) took command of the game from the beginning and displayed yet another well-executed offensive performance. They amassed 568 yards using a mix of the rushing talents of senior running back Caden Beam and the passing talents of senior quarterback Brycen Brown.
“We were just running our offense. We threw the ball a little bit because we’re capable of doing it,” said General coach Eddie Smolder. “Brycen played a great game and probably the best game of the season. I’m proud of him.”
In the early going the Generals moved downfield quickly, picking up key first downs on the runs of Beam and Brown, who also was able to find open receivers against the Wildcat defense.
“At the beginning of the game they had a six-man front and were trying to stop the run so we just ran it to the outside,” said Brown. “At the beginning of the season, our offense was a little hard to get used to because it was new. But once we got the hang of it, we were OK. Now we’re rolling. All the credit to the linemen. Nothing would happen if it were not for them.”
The Wildcats (2-6), who started the season with solid wins over Poca and Class AAA St. Albans, came into the contest having had a bye week after two narrow losses to No. 11-rated Logan (17-6) and No. 7 Clay County (34-20).
“They’re a physical team. They’re sound, disciplined, and they’ve won the weight room,” said Nitro coach Boom McKinney said of Winfield. “[Smolder has] got a heck of a team. It wouldn't surprise me if they go deep in the playoffs. But we’ve got a good group of kids and we’re still playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but they’re still working hard.”
The Wildcats struggled to get any ground game going against the Winfield defense as leading rusher Mikey Toscano was held to 12 yards on 18 carries.
“Our defense played really hard and aggressive tonight. They are getting better each week," added Smolder. "I’m proud of their practice habits. I’m also proud of our assistant coaches prepping and preparing for the games.”
For the Wildcats, freshman Ty’lil Mills picked up 64 yards on nine carries mainly against the General reserves.
The Generals’ Beam finished with 162 yards on 15 carries while teammate K-Juan Pearson added another 47 yards on five carries and caught three catches for 56 yards. Freshman running back Matthew Daly came in late in the game and picked up 137 yards on two long runs. Brown completed 3 of 5 passes for 83 yards.
Nitro will travel to play Sissonville next week while Winfield will play host to the unbeaten Scott Skyhawks in a major Cardinal Conference and Class AA showdown at General Stadium.