CHAPMANVILLE — After two tough losses to Sissonville and Poca to start off the season, the Chapmanville Regional High School football team knew that it wasn’t going to get any easier this week.
Not in the Cardinal Conference. And not against a tough Winfield team.
That ended up being the case as the Generals had command over the Tigers in a 48-13 romp at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
With the victory, Winfield improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference. The Generals have won two straight after losing to Class AAA Hurricane in the opener. Winless Chapmanville, slogging its way through a rebuilding season, dropped to 0-3, 0-3.
Winfield, which avenged last year’s 21-12 loss to the Tigers, improved to 18-3 in the all-time series.
Quarterback Nick Vance, who has battled injuries in his prep career, had a big night for the Generals, rushing for 194 yards on 12 carries and scoring four touchdowns on runs of 28, 16, 61 and 32 yards. He was also 8 of 13 passing for 123 yards.
John Covert had 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries and scored a touchdown for Winfield. Hunter Morris reeled in four passes on the night for 54 yards. Carter Perry had two grabs for 53 yards.
Winfield coach Craig Snyder said it was a good win for his team on a very muggy night in Logan County. The game time temperature was a sweltering 88 degrees.
“Our kids played pretty hard and we were pretty efficient on offense,” Snyder said. “Nick Vance looked like the old Nick Vance from before he broke his ankle. He’s a very special football player. We kind of limited John Covert’s carries tonight. He’s a little banged up, so we thought we wouldn’t ride him too much.”
The Generals limited Chapmanville to just two scores on the night, both on runs by senior quarterback Chase Berry.
“I thought our defense was OK but it’s still a work in progress,” Snyder said. “I think [Chapmanville] coach [Rob] Dial does a good job and his kids play hard. We have a lot of respect for Chapmanville and Coach Dial.”
Dial said his team was just overmatched.
“Winfield’s a good team,” he said. “They are well coached and they have good athletes and good size. I still like our team. We’re going to get better. We got better this week. We just need to get better on Friday nights. We have to do the little things and every detail is important but our guys did not quit and we never gave up. We kept playing hard. As long as we keep doing this good things are going to happen.”
Down 21-0 late in the second quarter, Chapmanville got back into the game as Berry took a keeper to the house for a 47-yard touchdown run with 2:15 left until halftime. Xavier Trump split the uprights on the PAT and the Tigers were down 21-7, hoping to take some kind of positive vibe into the locker room.
However, on Chapmanville’s next possession, Winfield’s Carson Crouch scooped up a Tiger fumble and ran into the end zone from 14 yards out. Kadin Jarrouj booted the PAT and it was 28-7 Winfield with 15.7 seconds left until the half.
The Generals then pretty much put the game away on the first play of the third quarter as Vance dashed in for a 61-yard TD run, making it 35-7 with 11:47 showing on the clock.
The Tigers cut it to 35-13 with 5:54 to go in the third as Berry took a 1-yard keeper into the end zone. Then with 3:13 left in the third quarter, Vance ran in from 32 yards out, upping the margin to 42-13.
The Generals added one more score with 5:15 left in the game as Fuellhart Evan scored on a 9-yard TD run to close out the final margin at 48-13.
Covert put Winfield on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left in the opening quarter as the Generals led 7-0. Then with 10:12 to go until halftime, Vance scored on a 28-yard run to make it 14-0. With 3:01 left, Vance’s 16-yard scoring run gave Winfield a 21-0 cushion.
Chapmanville is scheduled to visit Nitro Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Winfield hosts Wayne in a big Cardinal Conference showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It feels good to be 2-1,” Snyder said. “Last year, we had to climb out of a 1-3 hole. We’ve like to keep the losses behind us and the wins in front of us. Wayne comes next week and that will be a showdown.”