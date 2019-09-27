LOGAN — The Winfield High School fight song was played so many times by the school’s marching band on Friday night at Logan you would have thought the Minnesota Golden Gophers were in town.
The fight song, to the tune of “The Minnesota Rouser,” the University of Minnesota’s fight song, was on heavy rotation as Winfield crushed winless Logan in a 70-34 shootout at Logan High School’s Willis Nisbet Stadium.
Winfield, winner of three straight games after falling to Class AAA Hurricane in the season opener and ranked No. 13 in the state this week in Class AA, is a team seeming to hit its stride.
The Generals scored 10 touchdowns on the night against a Logan team that had been outscored 210-28 this season and had surrendered 50 or more points three times already, including last week’s 60-point loss to the Poca Dots.
John Covert scored four touchdowns on the night for Winfield on runs of 4, 27, 4 and 1 yards. Quarterback Nick Vance reached the end zone three times on runs of 14, 21 and 13 yards and tossed two more touchdowns. Reserve running back Malakai Woodard scored two touchdowns late in the game on runs of 80 and 8 yards.
The Generals (4-1, 4-0 Cardinal Conference) also saw the return of coach Craig Snyder, who missed last week’s game due to a scheduled Achilles surgery.
“Seventy points. That’s a lot of points,” Snyder said. “I thought Logan did a good job offensively and they are difficult to defend. We did really well offensively. I think that if we are going to be as good as we want to be we’re going to have to get better defensively.”
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes tossed three touchdown passes covering 28, 7 and 77 yards, the latter two going to Aiden Slack, who had three scores on the night. Hayes also scored a touchdown on a 9-yard TD run.
The Wildcats (0-5) scored a touchdown late in the game on a gadget play as wide receiver Corey Townsend tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Slack, making it a 57-34 game with 6:31 left in the contest.
“Not bad offensively,” Logan second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “The problem was that when we did score, we scored quick and that kept our defense on the field. We were not able to run any of the time off the clock since we threw it 50 times. We came a long way with our offense tonight but we ended up giving up 70 points. We feel like we definitely got better. Now we go into the second half of our schedule and we have some winnable games coming up.”
Logan trailed at one point just 29-20 with 7:09 left until halftime as Hayes fired a 77-yard bomb to Slack. The Cats tacked on the 2-point conversion with a Hayes to Townsend to Slack trick play. Winfield answered with Covert’s 4-yard TD run as the Generals led 37-20 with 2:01 left.
The Generals took the 17-point lead into the locker room at halftime and continued to grow their lead in the second half. Vance’s 21-yard TD run with 9:58 to go in the third quarter put Winfield on top 44-20.
Logan then cut it to 44-28 with 8:02 showing on the clock as Hayes scored a TD from 9 yards out and then passed to Townsend on the 2-point conversion. Later, with 5:34 to go in the third, Vance’s 13-yard TD run gave Winfield a 50-28 lead. Covert upped the margin to 57-28 on a 1-yard TD run with 2:52 left.
Logan’s Townsend to Slack trick play touchdown put Logan within 57-34 with 6:31 left in the game. Woodard’s two touchdowns then closed out the scoring.
“I thought we ran the ball well,” Snyder said.