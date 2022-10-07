Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD -- The Winfield Generals seem to be gathering up steam heading toward a possible high seed in the Class AA playoffs slot as they won their fifth game in a row, overpowering the visiting Poca Dots 64-0 on a breezy Friday evening in front of an energized crowd at General Stadium.

The Generals (5-1) stuck with their game plan of power rushing and a stingy defense as they scored at will, amassing 272 rushing yards and limited an injury-plagued Poca team to minus-2 rushing yards on the night.