WINFIELD -- The Winfield Generals seem to be gathering up steam heading toward a possible high seed in the Class AA playoffs slot as they won their fifth game in a row, overpowering the visiting Poca Dots 64-0 on a breezy Friday evening in front of an energized crowd at General Stadium.
The Generals (5-1) stuck with their game plan of power rushing and a stingy defense as they scored at will, amassing 272 rushing yards and limited an injury-plagued Poca team to minus-2 rushing yards on the night.
“Our kids had a great week of practice and that’s where it all started. And what we saw tonight was a reflection of that,” said Winfield coach Eddie Smolder. “And they’re getting better each week. We’re getting more physical each week, which is great. Our defense has played really good all year. They’re really improving and working hard. I’m proud of all of them.”
The Generals defense dominated in the trenches throughout the game, allowing linebackers Logan Howell, Tommy Fluharty, and Jayce Miller to roam the middle, clogging up all attempts by Poca to establish any running game.
“We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback giving him a lot of trouble. We just filled the holes and could not have done it without our defensive line,” said Howell, who is committed to Marshall University next season. “We did our job. We got in and got out.”
Poca (1-6), which lost on the road to Sissonville last week, has been devastated by a rash of injuries all season. The Dots could not gain any momentum offensively and had three punt attempts blocked, with Winfield's Gavin Craffey recovering one in the end zone for a late score.
“We tried about everything. We tried putting in a little more protection on our passes. The kids are playing hard but we have so many hurt and that’s just football,” said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “We don’t have a fully loaded gun, but we’re going to give it all we got. This team is about learning life’s lessons. We will learn how to handle adversity and we’re still going to go out there and get better.”
The Dots managed one drive to the Winfield 5-yard line on two consecutive long passes of 50 and 39 yards from quarterback Jordan Wolfe to receiver Garrett McCormick. However, the Generals defense rose to the challenge, collecting three straight plays of lost yardage to end the threat.
For the Dots, Wolfe threw for 111 yards on 7 of 12 tosses with McCormick finishing the night with 89 receiving yards.
For the Generals, Bray Boggs led the rushing attack with 119 yards on 10 carries while teammate Caden Beam added another 88 yards on 13 totes.