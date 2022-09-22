Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield vs Hurricane (copy)
Winfield’s Bray Boggs (7) has rushed for 420 yards and five touchdowns in four games.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Two of the top football teams in the Cardinal Conference are on a collision course and will clash on Friday in Winfield.

Undefeated Logan (4-0) will make the trip up to Winfield (3-1) for a 7 p.m. matchup between two teams that are both 3-0 in conference play and tied for the top spot in the Cardinal Conference along with Scott.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.