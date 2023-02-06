Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Multiple Winfield football players signed the National Letters of Intent to play college football.

Caden Beam, a 6-foot-1 fullback signed to play at Glenville State on Monday at Winfield High.

