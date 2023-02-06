Prep football: Winfield's Beam, Howell sign National Letters of Intent Staff report Feb 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Winfield long snapper and linebacker Logan Howell signs his National Letter of Intent to play at Marshall in a Jan. 30 ceremony. Submitted photo Winfield running back Caden Beam signs his National Letter of Intent to play at Glenville State in a ceremony on Monday at Winfield High. Submitted photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple Winfield football players signed the National Letters of Intent to play college football.Caden Beam, a 6-foot-1 fullback signed to play at Glenville State on Monday at Winfield High.Logan Howell, a long snapper and linebacker, signed with Marshall as a preferred walk-on, on Jan. 30. Beam ran 193 times for 1,462 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He was selected to the first team Class AA All-State team. Howell had 118 tackles.— Staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football Sports Politics Trending Now Articles ArticlesPar Mar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 gamesWV House wants MU, WVU to explore nuclear potentialIn ’73, East Bank was the ‘Bad Bank’Prep sports: New Herbert Hoover High features state-of-the-art athletic facilitiesRenovations begin at travel plazas on West Virginia TurnpikePSC denies Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power $297 million rate hike request pending reviewEDA grant to help with intermodal gateway facility in PrichardSpecial needs league quits community-fundraised fieldFroma Harrop: Social Security on the cutting block? (Opinion)Dear Abby: Dad must endure entitled teen's frequent tantrums