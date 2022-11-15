WINFIELD -- One couldn't ask for much more from Winfield senior running backs Caden Beam and Bray Boggs this season.
The pair has combined for 2,687 rushing yards and they're two of multiple reasons why the Class AA No. 1-seeded Generals (10-1) are two wins away from their first Super Six appearance since 1988.
Beam leads the Generals in rushing with 181 carries for 1,418 yards and 21 touchdowns. Boggs has rushed 136 times for 1,269 yards and 16 touchdowns. Boggs has also caught 13 passes for 123 and two touchdowns.
After dropping the season opener to Class AAA No. 4-seeded Hurricane on Aug. 26, the Generals have not lost, rattling off 10 wins in a row, including a 43-0 rout over Logan in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Winfield (10-1) looks to continue its roll at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Generals host No. 9 seed Herbert Hoover (8-2) in the AA quarterfinals.
The team captains talked about what has led up to the Generals getting to this point.
"It all starts with our practices," Boggs said. "It's a Monday-through-Thursday thing where we try to get 1% better every day. The scheme that our coaches put together allows us to have success. We did lose that game but we've won every game since. It's all been us coming together."
"It started in January," Beam said. "We started lifting early with [coach Eddie] Smolder early in the mornings. Since then it's been building."
Boggs and Beam were humble when asked what's been working well for them personally. They give most of the credit to the offensive line and the other skill players on offense.
"It all starts up front with our linemen getting their blocks and opening up those huge holes," Boggs said. "We have like a four-headed monster in the backfield. It's not just me and Caden. It's Brycen [Brown], it's K-Juan Pearson too. Everybody is getting involved. It's just been real successful and a real fun time being able to do it this year."
Brown, the quarterback, has completed 27 of 59 passes for 406 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown gets it done on the ground too as he's rushed 96 times for 509 yards and six touchdowns. Pearson has rushed 43 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Smolder has led the Generals to quite a bit of success in 2022, his first year at the helm in Winfield. He talked about what he's seen from Boggs and Beam have played this year.
"They're just great human beings and they come from great families," Smolder said. "That allows them to pay attention to detail, to work hard, to be effective communicators on the team. Once they earn success, they're intelligent enough to realize that they have put the work in. They've worked really hard. They want it really bad. Caden Beam and Bray Boggs never have a bad day of practice."
Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields talked about preparing for Boggs and Beam.
"That's a hard task," Fields said. "They do a great job and it starts with their fullbacks. That's an offense, they stay injury-free, you're scary come Week 8, Week 9 and that's what they've continued to do. We've got a lot to prepare for. Our guys are focused. They understand the task."
Boggs and Beam have earned the moniker "Thunder and Lightning" this season, as Boggs runs through and around people quickly, like lightning, and Beam runs over people like thunder.
Beam didn't take much stock in the nickname.
"I've heard it a lot," Beam said. "I think it's cool. The fans always have stuff like that. Me and Bray are not the only guys on this team. Linemen never get much credit, it sucks. It's cool and all but I want everyone to remember that we're together as one team."
As seniors, Boggs' and Beam's high school football days are numbered. Boggs reflected on his days of playing for the Generals.
"Fun, that's what high school sports is all about," Boggs said. "Making memories for a lifetime. Making relationships with people. I've made 10-plus new friends this year just because of the game of football. It's been a real joy being able to play under these coaches. A new coaching staff and being able to bring in 60-plus players that can contribute to the cause of Winfield winning."
Boggs will attend West Virginia Wesleyan on an academic scholarship as he was the winner of the 2022 West Virginia Scholar Program, which includes a four-year scholarship to Wesleyan valued at more than $160,000.
Boggs is the first student from Putnam County to win the award, which is given to just one West Virginia high school student yearly.
Beam also plans to attend college but has not yet made any commitments or decisions.