Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield Football
Buy Now

Winfield free safety and running back Bray Boggs works during practice on Monday at Winfield High School.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

For Winfield free safety Bray Boggs, excellence is as important on the field as it is in the classroom and community. 

Boggs, a senior and one of Winfield's defensive leaders on the football field, has earned a full scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.