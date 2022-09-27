South Charleston hasn’t had it easy in its first four games.
The Black Eagles (0-4) have faced Morgantown, Huntington, Cabell Midland and George Washington to open the 2022 campaign. Morgantown and Huntington are tied for No. 6 in the Class AAA playoff ratings while Cabell Midland is No. 9 and GW is No. 12.
Things won’t get any easier for the Black Eagles this week as Class AAA No. 2 Spring Valley (4-0) comes calling for a Friday night matchup at South Charleston with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Black Eagles lost to the Timberwolves 53-8 last season and South Charleston hasn’t beaten Spring Valley since 2017 when the Black Eagles won 7-0.
So far this season, Spring Valley has outscored opponents 126-87 while South Charleston has been outscored 214-20.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess isn’t concerned about records and said South Charleston is a tough team.
“You really can’t look at records,” Dingess said. “They’ve played a very tough schedule. They’re still South Charleston. They’ve got athletes all over the place. New coaching staff, so I think they’re trying to get used to each other. Anytime you play in this conference there’s no bad teams. Especially in a road game like this. It’s not an easy place to play, we just have to go up there and play well.”
Dingess explained his scouting report for the Black Eagles.
“They still have some size and have athletes running around,” Dingess said. “I think they’re still trying to find their identity a little bit. Once they do that they’re going to be fine. I just hope it isn’t against us. They play sound defense and sound offense. They’ve had the turnover bug a little bit. That’s hurt them.
“But they’re well-coached. You can see they’re getting better and better every week. It’s a scary opponent to play. You look through and look at opponents in the past and it’s scary because they’re a lot better than what their record shows.”
Though Dingess isn’t paying attention to records, he knows his team is undefeated and is coming off a 24-0 shutout over Riverside. He talked about what his team has to do well to continue its success and walk out of South Charleston with a win.
“We definitely have to win the turnover battle,” Dingess said. “I think we’ve been getting better of getting off the field on third down on defense. One thing we’ve got to do is create more turnovers on defense. We’re kind of lacking on that a little bit. I’d like to see more production on that. We’ve not played great discipline as far as penalties. We need to clean that stuff up too.”
The Timberwolves are led on offense by quarterback Dalton Fouch, who has completed 42 of 72 passes for 762 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Fouch leads the team in rushing with 43 carries for 286 yards and two touchdowns.
Kyndon Keesee is one of Fouch’s main targets with 14 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Jalyn Abercrombie is another receiver who has caught 10 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Bruin Booth plays in the backfield and he has 239 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 38 carries.