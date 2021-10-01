POCA -- The Poca Dots appear to be hitting their midseason stride as they continued unbeaten with a decisive 37-12 victory over Cardinal Conference foe Sissonville in front of a packed house on homecoming night Friday at O.O. White Stadium.
The Dots (4-0), No. 5 in the Class AA playoff ratings, were proficient on both sides of the ball the entire night against a resilient Indians team still trying to right the ship in an injury-plagued season. Senior Malakai Woodard-Jones and Jordan Wolfe provided plenty of offense, combining for 312 of the total 416 yards for the Dots.
“We started off well in the first quarter but then we got a little lackadaisical in the second quarter,” said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “We won, but we gotta play better. We have some things we need to clean up. I believe in learning from everything. Defensively, I thought we played well for most of the night but then there were times when we didn’t line up right or something. But these kids still work hard every week.”
Poca came out of the gate on fire as quarterback Wolfe found receiver Christian LeRose down the sideline on a 42-yard pass to the Sissonville 9-yard line, and two plays later found Toby Payne in the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.
After a 70-yard kickoff return by the Indians that led to a Jaxson Haynes 24-yard field goal, Woodard-Jones provided another score for the Dots on a 15-yard run. The Dots used a combination of run and pass to get another Payne 1-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 21-3 after one quarter.
Both defenses kicked in during the second quarter until Haynes booted a 38-yard field goal on the last play before the break, bringing his team closer at 21-6.
The second half saw Woodard-Jones continue gaining yardage and finish with 134 yards on 14 carries. Wolfe found receiver Kambel Meeks on a 40-yard catch and run in the third quarter.
“Even though the scoreboard doesn’t look good, we feel like we got a lot better tonight,” said Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy. “We feel real good about the remaining games on our schedule. I feel good about our team and even Coach Ramsey and his Poca team. After last week and what we had going on, this week was just a different dynamic and it was just fun.”
For Poca, Andrew Young also contributed 58 yards on nine carries. The Dots, who are keeping pace with league leading Herbert Hoover, will play the first of four consecutive games against teams with winning records coming into the weekend. They begin by hosting Winfield next week in a key matchup.
“We approach every team the same. We gotta make sure we put emphasis on what we can do and what we can control,'' Ramsey said. "With our 'A' game we can beat anybody. We just need to make sure we bring our 'A' game every night.”
For the Indians, Brody Thompson threw for 83 yards on 5 of 10 passing and Tanner Griffith added 22 yards on four carries. Sissonville is off next week before visiting the Generals.