BECKLEY — Both Riverside and Woodrow Wilson were hoping to start their season off with a win in hopes of getting back into contention in Class AAA.
The Flying Eagles used great defense, picking off four Riverside passes with two going for touchdowns, en route to a 39-12 victory over the Warriors at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley.
Woodrow only led 21-12 after three quarters but outscored the Warriors 18-0 in the fourth quarter, including its second defensive score of the game.
Elijah Redfern had two interceptions for the Flying Eagles, including a 85-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Keynan Cook also recorded two INTs for Woodrow, including a 10-yard TD in the first quarter.
Riverside quarterback Jake Walker was 7 for 23 passing for 110 yards, including the four interceptions. The Flying Eagles held the Warriors without a point in their final nine offensive possessions.
“Early on, you are going to have those kind of struggles,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “We knew what they were going to give us but it’s hard to replicate that in practice.
“I trust our guys. Interceptions are going to happen when you take shots. They weren’t on all him [Walker]. We will go back to the drawing board and get that fixed.’’
On the first offensive possession of the first half for Woodrow Wilson, the Flying Eagles took just two plays to get on the scoreboard. On the second play, quarterback Maddex McMillen hooked up with Redfern for a 45-yard touchdown pass for a quick 7-0 lead with 9:11 remaining.
It didn’t take long for the Flying Eagles to score their second touchdown in a hurry either. Walker was intercepted by Cook, who returned it 10 yards for a TD and 14-0 lead for the Flying Eagles with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
The score remained 14-0 until early in the second quarter when things picked up quickly with both teams combining for three touchdowns in less than three minutes.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down by Walker to cut the Woodrow deficit to 14-6 with 8:16 remaining in the second quarter.
The Flying Eagles, though, used a great kickoff return by Matthew Moore to set up great field position at the Riverside 15-yard line. Four plays later, Darmonte Mitchell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:41 remaining in the half to up the Woodrow lead back to 21-6.
The Warriors, though, struck quickly as well, scoring 1:12 later after the Flying Eagle score.
Andrew Baria sprinted 69 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown to cut the deficit back down to 21-12, and that’s how things ended up at halftime.
In the first half, Woodrow only rushed six times, and the Riverside defensive line sacked McMillen five times, including four in the second quarter. The Warriors ended up with six sacks totaling 53 yards.
“People are going to look and see 39 points — it’s too much,” Daughtery said. “But we gave up two defensive scores. The line gave great effort, and flied around the football. They pursued very well. We have to keep them out of the end zone though.”
After the stretch of three touchdowns in 2:47 in the second quarter, the defenses continued to settle in. Neither team was able to muster much offense in the third quarter with both defenses pitching a shutout, leading to a 21-12 Woodrow advantage entering the fourth quarter.
The Flying Eagles were finally able to get a drive together offensively, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, kicker Connor Mollohan made a 23-yard field goal to extend the Woodrow lead to 24-12 with 11:54 left in the game.
After a defensive stop, the Flying Eagles put the game away with a 41-yard touchdown pass from McMillen to Mitchell to give Woodrow a commanding 31-12 lead with 9:58 left in the game.
Woodrow continued to dominate on the defensive side of the ball as Walker was intercepted again by Redfern, who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to give the Flying Eagles a 39-12 lead. It marked the fourth interception of the game for the Warrior quarterback.
Baria led Riverside on the ground with 102 yards on 18 carries. Walker added 44 yards rushing on 11 attempts. McMillen was 10 of 15 passing for Woodrow for 141 yards.