A weather delay occurred before the start of the Riverside-Woodrow Wilson game, and once play began, the Flying Eagles provided their own thunder and lightning.

Woodrow Wilson used a ground-and-pound run game along with explosive plays to score 28 points in the first quarter and held off a second-half Warrior rally to escape with a 31-28 road win over Riverside in the season opener for both teams.

