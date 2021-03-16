Zach Davis, who attempted to rebuild the football fortunes of two Kanawha County programs in recent seasons, is out as the coach at Nitro after being asked to resign.
Davis and the Wildcats went 0-7 this past season, including a forfeit loss to Poca because of a lack of available players following multiple injuries to a limited roster.
When contacted by the Gazette-Mail, Nitro Principal Jason Redman and Athletic Director Garrett Burdette declined to comment on Davis’ situation, though Burdette did say the school is required to post the position every year.
Davis took to Twitter Tuesday morning to make a statement to the Nitro community:
“It was an honor to be your Head Football Coach for three seasons,’’ the post said. “I’ll never forget the feeling of winning the Bridge in 2019 or beating Winfield on Senior night in 2018. Our players were a joy to coach and I will miss them tremendously. We were the winningest coaching staff this past decade (2010-2020) and I know we could have done more if we were given more time. Thank you for your support and I hope you find the leader that will take the program to the next level.’’
Davis did not want to comment further. On Twitter, he informed schools he was willing to send out resumes for teaching/coaching positions.
Prior to his three-year tenure at Nitro, where he went 7-20, Davis coached for three seasons at Riverside, going 8-22 there. He came to the Kanawha Valley in 2015 following a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, where he helped his team reach the 2014 Class A private school state championship game.
Davis didn’t have many victories in six seasons in Kanawha County, but he had some landmark wins.
He inherited a Riverside team with 14 straight losses in 2015 and saw that increase to 24 in a row after an 0-10 opening season, but halted that 24-game streak in the 2016 opener at Woodrow Wilson. His final two Warriors teams entered their last regular-season game at 4-5 and needing a victory to halt a playoff drought extending back to 2007, but lost to Parkersburg each time.
In 2017, Riverside went to Morgantown and captured a 28-27 win in overtime, its first-ever victory against the Mohigans in five tries.
At Nitro in 2019, the Wildcats beat arch rival St. Albans 28-21 in their annual Battle for the Bridge — Nitro’s first win in the series after six straight losses. That season, the Wildcats wound up 4-6, still the most victories in one season for the program since a playoff berth in 2007.