In a boys soccer matchup between two unbeaten teams, Charleston Catholic emerged as the victor with a 1-0 win over Fairmont Senior on Saturday at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium.

Charleston Catholic moves to 12-0-4 while Fairmont Senior suffered its first loss of the season to move to 13-1-2.