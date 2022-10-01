In a boys soccer matchup between two unbeaten teams, Charleston Catholic emerged as the victor with a 1-0 win over Fairmont Senior on Saturday at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium.
Charleston Catholic moves to 12-0-4 while Fairmont Senior suffered its first loss of the season to move to 13-1-2.
Michael Lao scored the game's only goal with 20 minutes left in the game assisted by Ethan Bastin.
John Patnoe had five saves in goal for the Irish.
Catholic will have another tough opponent on Thursday as Greenbrier East comes to call at 5 p.m. at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Girls soccer
Charleston Catholic 4, Fairmont Senior 0: The Irish improved to 12-0-2 with a home win over the Polar Bears.
Aurelia Kirby had a goal and three assists. Kirby got Catholic's offense going with an unassisted goal in the first half.
Catholic scored its next three goals in the second half. Roxy Winter, Claire Mullen and Annie Cimino scored second-half goals, all of which were assisted by Kirby.
Fairmont Senior had zero shots.
Charleston Catholic will travel to Ripley on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Vikings.
George Washington 7, University 1: The Patriots improved to 14-1-2 with a rout of homestanding University.
Six different Patriots scored in the win.
Maddie Rothwell led the way as she scored two goals. Deryn Doamekpor, Kara Edstrom, Elizabeth Blanchard, Emma Cipoletti and Millia Collias each scored a goal. Edstrom and Collias had an assist and Trinity Hodge had two assists. Ava Trethewey and Rylee Morris each tallied an assist.
Ryleigh Tennant scored University's goal.
Friday's football
Roane County 40, Ripley 6: The Class AA No. 5 Raiders improved to 6-0 with a dominant win over the Vikings (2-3).
Briar Begler and Skyler Delk each rushed for more than 100 yards. Begler carried the ball 17 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Delk had 11 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Delk also completed three of six passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.