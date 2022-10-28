Herbert Hoover running back Rocco Frye had a pretty good Friday night.
The sophomore scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) as Class AA No. 10 Hoover (6-2) defeated Poca (1-8) 63-13 at Poca High School.
Frye rushed 13 times for 86 yards and caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Dane Hatfield who completed 9 of 10 passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Huskies accumulated 546 total yards compared to Poca’s 207.
Hoover put the game out of reach in the second quarter with 28 points on four touchdowns.
Point Pleasant 28, Ripley 24: It was the battle of the running quarterbacks at Ripley High.
Quarterback Evan Roach rushed for all four of the touchdowns for Class AA No. 18 Point Pleasant (5-4) while Ripley quarterback Virgil Myers was responsible for all of the Vikings’ points with three rushing touchdowns as Roach’s team earned the win.
Roach rushed 19 times for 162 yards while Myers rushed 26 times for 215 yards. Roach completed 2 of 3 passes for 24 yards and an interception and Myers completed 7 of his 12 passes for 36 yards with two interceptions.
Roach scored a touchdown per quarter and the Big Blacks had a 21-8 lead going into the fourth quarter. Myers tried to mount a comeback as he rushed for two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to help the Vikings score 16 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.
South Harrison 28, Braxton County 7: The Eagles (1-8) scored first but the Class A No. 16 Hawks (6-3) scored 28 unanswered points to take a win on the road.
Bryce Leegan scored the first touchdown on a 4-yard rush in the first quarter but Braxton responded with two touchdowns in the second, a touchdown in the third and a touchdown in the fourth.
Caden Davis gave South Harrison its first touchdown with a 5-yard rush, Aiden Moreno scored on a 42-yard pass from Davis, Lucas Rush rushed 6 yards for a score and Moreno scored another touchdown with an 8-yard rush.
South Harrison rushed for 198 total yards compared to Braxton’s 121 rushing yards. Noah Burnside led the Hawks with 19 rushes for 129 yards.
Spring Valley 26, Parkersburg 10: The Class AAA No. 7 Timberwolves (7-2) held the Big Reds (4-5) to just 90 total yards to win on the road.
Jaylen Abercrombie had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown as his lone reception was a 44-yard touchdown grab and he rushed 10 times for 58 yards.
Garryk McFeeley was the game’s leading rusher as he carried the ball 17 times for 17 times for 92 yards.
Parkersburg hit a field goal in the first quarter and didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter as David Parson hit Anthony Ice for a 22-yard touchdown pass.