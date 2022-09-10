The George Washington boys soccer team defeated defending Class AAA state champion Morgantown 3-0 on Saturday in Morgantown.
Ford Sutton scored two goals and Luke Dent scored a goal. Jack Williams and Michael Luechauer each had an assist for GW (6-0-2).
Winfield 1, PikeView 1: The Panthers and Generals played to a draw and Winfield moves to 4-1-2. Tyler Freeman scored Winfield's lone goal assisted by Trowa Knight. Everett Miller recorded six saves.
Girls soccer
South Charleston 6, Cross Lanes Christian 0: The Black Eagles scored four second-half goals on their way to blanking Cross Lanes Christian 6-0. Renae Gonzalez led the Black Eagle offense with four goals and Leila Jemerison scored two goals and an assist. Jasmine Mata and Allie Rosen also each had an assist. Izabella Marino had five saves in goal for SC.
Charleston Catholic 5, Grafton 0: The Irish improved to 7-0 with a win over Grafton. Molly Messer and Annie Cimino scored the first two goals, Claire Mullen scored the next two and Mia Lough scored the final goal unassisted. Molly Weber, Roxy Winters and Messer each had an assist.
Football
Buffalo 62, Mount View 22: Brad Harris scored five touchdowns -- two rushing, two receiving and one on a kickoff return -- to lead Buffalo (1-2) to its first win of the season Friday night at Mount View.
Harris had three catches for 161 yards and two scores, carried the ball 10 times for 191 yards and a pair of TDs and also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return.
Josh Moody threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Wyatt Cobb, who had three catches for 149 yards.
Bryce Downey added another big-play score for the Bison, returning an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.