The George Washington boys soccer team defeated defending Class AAA state champion Morgantown 3-0 on Saturday in Morgantown.

Ford Sutton scored two goals and Luke Dent scored a goal. Jack Williams and Michael Luechauer each had an assist for GW (6-0-2).