Quarterback Ta’ Blackwell accounted for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Huntington blew past host Parkersburg for 44-13 prep football win Friday night.
Blackwell completed 6 of 9 passes for 122 yards and a TD and rushed for 62 yards and another score on 13 carries to lead Huntington (5-4).
Brocton Blair had 87 yards and a TD on 16 rushes for the Highlanders and Johronimo Mitchell caught three passes for 55 yards and a TD.
For the Big Reds (5-4), Bryson Singer completed 7 of 19 passes for 56 yards against four interceptions, and rushed for 61 yards and a score on 10 attempts.
Buffalo 24, Van 21: Dalton Jones scored three touchdowns, two on pass receptions and one on a kickoff return, as the Bison (5-4) earned a road win.
Also for Buffalo, Jackson England threw a pair of touchdown passes, Austin Kile threw one and Bradley Harris had a scoring reception.
The Bison came into the game as the No. 21 team in the Class A playoff ratings. They end the regular season next Friday with a home game against Wahama.
Tug Valley 20, Man 12: Ethan Varney, who came into the game with 30 touchdown passes on the season, instead ran for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns as the host Panthers knocked off the No. 9 team in Class AA.
Varney carried 35 times and scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards for the Class A Panthers (6-3), who kept their playoff hopes alive. Varney hit on 11 of 26 passes for 120 yards. Caleb May caught a 2-point conversion pass from Varney and had seven receptions for 63 yards.
For the Hillbillies (7-2), Zack Frye scored on a 97-yard first-half run and led his team with 164 yards on 10 carries. Caleb Milton also had a TD run.
Wayne 61, Logan 26: Ethan Bowens rushed for 169 yards and four scores as the host Pioneers (1-8) picked up their first win of the season.
Quarterback Gunner Harmon had 87 yards on five rushes, including a 53-yard TD run, and completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two more scores.
Also for Wayne, Aaron Adkins gained 104 yards on just eight totes. Jordan Hayes led Logan (1-8), completing 12 of 27 passes for 176 yards and a TD, while Aiden Slack caught seven balls for 89 yards and a score, ran for an 11-yard TD, and completed 2 of 3 passes for 37 yards and a score.
Point Pleasant 27, Ripley 10: Logan Southall ran for 114 yards and a TD as Point Pleasant used a fast start to pull away for a home win.
Evan Roach scored on runs of 7 and 1 yards and Southall scored from a yard out to help the Big Blacks jump out to a 13-3 lead.
Brady Adkins added 80 yards on nine rushes and Hunter Bush completed 3 of 6 passes for 28 yards and ran for 24 yards and a TD on six carries for Point (3-4).
Noah Westfall completed 7 of 13 passes for 55 yards and rushed for 42 yards on 15 carries, while Jacob Fouty ran for 12 yards and a score on four totes for Ripley (3-6).
Spring Valley 35, Paul Blazer 0: Luke Christopher carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards two TDs as Spring Valley shut out visiting Paul Blazer from Ashland, Kentucky.
David Livingston added 93 yards on 15 carries, while Nate Ellis picked up 49 yards on eight rushes and completed 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards and a TD. Corbin Page caught three passes for 39 yards, including a 25-yard scoring strike.
Nicholas County 52, Westside 0: Justin Hill had 191 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries as Nicholas County blitzed host Westside.
Hill scored on runs of 5, 20, 26 and 24 yards to lead the Grizzlies (7-2), who racked up 371 yards on the ground. Timothy Baker completed 5 of 7 passes for 96 yards and peeled off a 27-yard TD run.
Ethan Blackburn rushed for 23 yards on nine carries and Jaxon Cogar hit on 2 of 5 passes for 33 yards for the Renegades (1-8).