Luke LeRose and Zach O’Dell each went over the century mark rushing as Nicholas County rolled to a 34-7 prep football win over Lincoln Friday in Shinnston.
LeRose, now playing quarterback in place of injured Timmy Baker, rushed for 152 yards on 10 carries, including an 86-yard scoring scamper, while O’Dell used a 69-yard TD run to finish with 126 yards and two scores on 15 rushes to lead the Grizzlies (3-1).
LeRose also completed 4 of 8 passes for 36 yards and a TD. Jacob Williams picked up 95 yards and a score on 13 rushes for Nicholas, which rolled up 427 yards of total offense.
For Lincoln (2-2), David Tate completed 9 of 24 passes for 155 yards and a TD, and Corey Prunty hauled in four passes for 106 yards and a score.
Marietta 21, Ripley 14: Antonio Munos peeled off a 65-yard TD run with just 10 minutes remaining to lift Marietta, Ohio, over visiting Ripley.
Chase Taylor rushed for 110 yards and a TD on 11 carries, while Munos finished with 89 yards and a score on just five totes to lead Marietta, and quarterback Corbin Alkire picked up 81 yards and a TD on 13 rushes.
For Ripley (1-3), Cameron Ramsey ran for 194 yards on 25 carries and hauled in a 41-yard pass. Jacob Fouty rushed for 64 yards and score on six carries and Kadin Hall gained 40 yards and a TD on 11 rushes.
Marietta stormed out to a 14-0 lead after a 20-yard TD run by Alkire and a 55-yard scoring run from Taylor.
Ripley responded in third when Hall scored from 2 yards out and Fouty ripped off a 15-yard TD run to tie the game at 14, but Munos’ long scoring-run on the ensuing possession gave Marietta the win.
East Fairmont 34, Braxton County 28: Dominick Postlewait accounted for 253 yards and three TDs as East Fairmont notched a come-from-behind win over the host Eagles.
Postlewait completed 8 of 13 passes for 196 yards and a score against one interception, while rushing for another 57 yards and two TDs on 16 carries to lead the Bees (2-2).
For Braxton (0-4), Andrew Pritt rushed for 88 yards and a TD on 13 carries and returned a fumble 25 yards for another score, and Jadyn Stewart completed 3 of 5 passes for 68 yards and rushed for a TD.
Braxton County jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but East Fairmont rolled off 20 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to take the lead.
Pritt punched it in from 7 yards out midway through the third to knot the score at 20, but Postlewait found Aidan Slusser for a 57-yard TD pass, and Luke Pollock scored on a 5-yard run to give the Bees the lead for good.
Tyler Consolidated 74, Calhoun County 36: Gage Huffman accounted for 350 yards and seven TDs as host Tyler Consolidated cruised to its first win of the season.
Huffman rushed for 283 yards and six scores — scoring on runs of 68, 55, 3, 35, 77, and 47 yards — while completing 5 of 7 passes for 67 yards and another score.
Mark Rucker picked up 108 yards and two TDs on nine carries and caught three balls for 63 yards and another score for the Knights (1-2), who outgained Calhoun 546-459 in total yards.
Travis Richards rushed for 177 yards and two scores to lead the Red Devils (1-3) and Adam Parsons picked up 67 yards and three scores on 12 carries.