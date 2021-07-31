Defensive lineman Zimarian "Mari'' Lawton and linebacker Mondrell Dean, both starting their junior seasons at South Charleston, received scholarship offers from Marshall's football program on Saturday.
Both players announced the offers on their Twitter accounts.
Lawton, at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, is the younger brother of former South Charleston All-State defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton, who signed with Cincinnati in December. Mari Lawton now has eight Division I offers, with the others coming from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Tennessee State.
The 6-4, 220-pound Dean has two other Division I offers from Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio). He also plays running back for the Black Eagles and last season led a balanced attack in rushing with 393 yards and six touchdowns and caught seven passes for 120 yards.
WVU COMMITMENT: West Virginia got a verbal commitment from wide receiver Neumann-Goretti Kevin Thomas on Friday.
Choosing from a final five that included Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and WVU, Thomas selected the Mountaineer program after finding everything to his liking on an official visit in mid-June. He joins standout Jarel Williams in the class, giving head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker a tall, rangy duo of passcatchers who can get to the ball anywhere on the field.
WINFIELD'S GOODMAN 4TH: Winfield pole vaulter Dianna Goodman finished fourth at the USATF National Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, gaining All-America status.
Goodman cleared 12 feet, 11/2 inches to earn the honor. A recent high school graduate, she was a two-time state champion at Winfield and vaults during the summer with the Capital City Striders. She holds the overall state record of 12-5 and the Class AA state meet record of 12-2.
Her next meet will be on Friday at the AAU National Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.