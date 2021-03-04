Gary Mullins, who led Logan to five playoff appearances in his first stint as head football coach, will be returning to coach the Wildcats this fall, according to a report in the Logan Banner.
The move is expected to become official at Tuesday’s Logan County School Board meeting.
Mullins posted a 61-74 record in 13 seasons between 2004-16, including playoff appearances in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013.
The 2011 squad went 8-3, beating both Huntington and Hurricane in the regular season and earning the Wildcats a Class AAA home playoff berth with the No. 4 seed. That 8-3 record represented the most wins for the program since a 9-2 mark in 1990.
Logan hasn’t had a winning record since it went 7-4 under Mullins in 2013. In the four seasons after Mullins stepped down in 2016, the Wildcats went a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard.
The 2021 season will mark both the 100th season of football at Logan High School and the 100th anniversary of the sport, which began in 1921. There was no season in 1968 following SSAC sanctions.