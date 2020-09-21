Donnie Mays gave in a little bit last Friday and watched a live stream of the Spring Valley at Martinsburg football game.
Of course, he was interested in seeing if the Timberwolves, a fellow Mountain State Athletic Conference school, could beat the four-time defending Class AAA champion Bulldogs, which they did. But Mays had another, more personal, reason to take in the game being played in Martinsburg.
“The reason I was watching,’’ Mays said, “is that was supposed to be our game. That’s who we were going to play last week. Actually, those two teams are who we were going to compete against the next two weeks.
In an early season coup, Mays had managed to schedule Martinsburg for a Sept. 18 home game, which just might have wound up as the first game on South Charleston’s new FieldTurf surface that was installed over the summer. That matchup, and another home date the following week with Spring Valley, were meant to be measuring sticks to see if the rebuilding Black Eagles were back near the top of list of contenders in Class AAA.
What it ended up being was a painful reminder to Mays and his coaching staff that they have yet to play a real game because of Kanawha County’s season-long status in the badlands of the state’s COVID-19 risk factor map that determines in-class instruction and school activities, such as football, for each of its 55 counties. Kanawha County currently remains in the red portion of that map and is one of four counties that can’t even practice presently because of high coronavirus case numbers (the others are Putnam, Fayette and Mingo).
Mays admitted that the game he watched on Friday was the first one he’s seen all season, simply because it hurts to see other teams play while yours is idled, largely through no fault of it own but because of its home county’s lack of COVID-19 response. Because of attendance regulations for games, coaches such as Mays can’t even go out and scout opponents first-hand.
“It’s tough,’’ Mays said. “It’s hard to watch it because you’re always thinking, ‘What if we got our chance?’ You know how hard your kids have worked and you think about them constantly while watching the game, wishing they had the opportunity and continuously being told no.
“So it’s difficult to do — hard to take in games on Friday nights. To be honest, I woke up last Friday and I didn’t even feel well. It was Friday, game day, and we were not doing anything. So I took the day off.’’
South Charleston was expected to make some big gains this season, riding the likes of players such as defensive end Zeiqui Lawton and running back-linebacker Mondrell Dean — each of whom has received Division I scholarship offers — and lineman Xavier Bausley, who will likely get some D1 offers of his own. Added to that were promising sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn, who started all 11 games last season, athletic transfers Ta’Vahjay Smith (Princeton, running back) and Anthony Jackson (Florida, receiver), sophomore defensive end Jayson Barnett (eight sacks last year), accomplished receivers Jah-Den Estep, Shyleik Kinney and Donavin Davis and heralded freshman back Amellio Miller.
However, they’re currently sidelined without practice until at least next week — the map that determines each county’s COVID-19 status is released on Saturday evenings. That means even if they fall back into gold or orange status on the next map, it will have been 12 straight days without practice, and it will take a few days to acclimate the athletes in their return to activity before they can even think about scheduling or playing a game. The final weekend of the regular season is Nov. 6-7.
“Very frustrating,’’ Mays said, “because we’ll never know how good we’ll be until we get out there and compete. I think if we get our opportunity, our kids will step up to the plate and show what they can do. That’s all you can do. It’d just be nice for us to get some games for these kids.
“If we don’t get a couple games in here for them, I think they have every right to put something out there like a mulligan year for them, something they should receive, because it’s not fair at all watching other kids play and yours are sitting around wishing they could.’’
Mays said his players and coaches are trying to “stay as positive as they can’’ about the situation, but it doesn’t help when he spots things like a car show downtown last weekend with lots of people attending and many not wearing face coverings.
“No one follows the rules except for the kids and the coaches,’’ Mays said, “and we’re the ones being punished. The reality is that Kanawha County’s [high COVID-19] numbers are based off nursing homes and hospitals and colleges and universities surrounding us — we have some of everything here. And we have to tell the kids we can’t play because so many of those people have it, yet we have no control over that whatsoever.
“If we had a kid test positive, we’d do what we need to do to be safe, and they won’t listen to us or sit down and have a meeting with us coaches. No one’s asking what we think. We’ve done everything they’ve asked — worn masks, put splash shields on our helmets, we clean our locker rooms every day, every piece of equipment. And here we are in the red and we can’t do anything for another week.’’