Despite the fact that Riverside is coming off a 3-7 season, expectations haven’t been this high for the Warriors in a long time, thanks in part to a strong senior class and tons of returning players.
“Our senior class of 20 is great,” Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said. “They have been through it before and know what it takes. Most of them have started since their sophomore year. Experience is invaluable. There is nothing that can replace that.”
Riverside has key returners at pretty much every position on the field, causing a lot of optimism for the Warriors this season.
“We have more hype than we have had in a while,” Daugherty said. “We can’t get hung up on that. There is a lot of expectations on them but they have to produce. We are just going to do what we do, and play our brand of football. The hype is nice, but it doesn’t really mean anything.”
It all starts on offense for Riverside at quarterback, where three-year starter Jake Walker, a 5-foot 11, 150-pound senior and Glenville State commit, returns to lead the Warriors. Last year, he threw for nearly 1,000 yards, falling just shy with 997, and added 330 yards rushing.
“Jake has played in so many games and is like having another coach on the field,” Daugherty said. "He got things rolling last year and finished strong. He has continued to grow this offseason. Being committed to Glenville has boosted his confidence a lot. I think he is bound to have a great year.”
Walker isn’t the only Riverside player expected to play college football. Senior defensive end/wide receiver Braydin Ward (6-6, 220) returns and has already received offers from both in-state Division I schools West Virginia and Marshall.
“I knew Braydin always had the ability and I think WVU and Marshall offering has really given him the confidence he needs to take it a step further,” Daugherty said. “He is a great pass rusher and is quick off the edge. He is a gold mine, and is only going to get better. He is a phenomenal player.”
Riverside’s leading rusher last season with 713 yards, Andrew Baria (5-11, 185, senior), returns to lead the running back position for the Warriors. He will be joined in the backfield by juniors Michael Terrell (5-6, 130) and Bishop Hairston (6-2, 190).
“Andrew is a tough, physical runner who runs downhill and is very fast,” Daugherty said. “He made the state (track meet) in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 (relay). He has a lot of speed but is more physical than anything. We know we can always get a couple yards with him even if it’s not there.”
Riverside's leading wide receiver Brock Jeffries (5-9, 150, senior) returns, and others expected to get lots of playing time at the position include junior Jaylen Symns (5-9, 150), Terrell, senior Jacob Alderson (6-3, 175), junior David Spaulding (5-9, 180) and Ward.
Three-year starter Max Hall (5-7, 200, senior) returns to anchor the offensive line at center. Others include sophomore J.R. Cochran (5-7, 220) and senior Alex Baria (5-11, 200), along with senior Braydon Hudson (6-2, 220), juniors Aiden Ellis (6-4, 300) and Israel Calhoun (5-8, 215) and sophomore Jonathan Welch (5-9, 215).
Joining Ward on the defensive line are Hairston, Cochran, Ellis and Calhoun. The linebacker spots are led by the returning Alex Baria and senior Justin Rucker (5-11, 200), along with junior Reed Marsico (5-10, 190) and Andrew Baria.
“Alex is great and I don’t think he has gotten the credit he deserves at his position,” Daugherty said. “I wouldn’t replace him with anyone else in the league. I think he does things that other linebackers don’t that are getting more credit. He is an unsung hero and is all over the field making plays.”
Senior Adam Wilkinson (5-10, 180) returns to lead the Riverside secondary, earning high praise from Daugherty. He is joined by Terrell, Simms and junior Bryce Green (5-11, 170).
“Adam is definitely one of the smartest football players I’ve ever coached,” Daugherty said. “He knows exactly what I am looking for, controls the secondary, and is really good at what he does.”
With all the talent Riverside possesses, Daugherty has high hopes for his Warriors this season.
“They have worked so hard and are believing in each other and what we are doing,” Daugherty said. “ This is the most cohesive team I’ve had. I don’t let them look ahead. The ultimate goal for any team is to win a state championship. We have to make the playoffs first. We have to bring our best every game.”