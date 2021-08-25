After a 2020 season in which Riverside went just 1-6, the Warriors are looking to bounce back in 2021 and fourth-year coach Alex Daugherty is optimistic.
“As far as our kids go, just the way they’re attacking practice is above and beyond,” he said. “Their mental approach to the game has been tremendous.”
Though the team is relatively young with only nine seniors, the Warriors are returning players from 17 of their 22 starting positions from last season.
Jake Walker, who started three games last season, returns at quarterback. The 5-foot-11, 150-pound junior is coming into his own, according to Daugherty.
“He’s grown a lot and even today at practice he just worked really hard to put himself in a position to have a really successful year,” Daugherty said.
The Warriors will have a couple of options at halfback, including Andrew Baria (5-11, 180, junior). He started last season at halfback and plays linebacker on defense.
“He is a very strong kid,” Daugherty said. “He ran track last year and ended up getting fourth in the region in the 100 [-meter dash]. We really built his speed this past offseason.”
The Warriors’ other option at halfback is junior Dalton Devault (5-10, 170), who started on defense last year but will get “more significant” time in the backfield this year, according to Daugherty.
One of the newcomers on offense comes at the receiver position, Bryant Welch (5-10, 145), a senior who hasn’t played football before.
Riverside’s other wide receiver is Brock Jefferies (5-8, 155), a returning starter from last year.
Riverside runs a triple-option offense and returns “Z” back Braxton Jones (5-10, 130). At fullback is Adam Wilkinson (5-10, 180, junior), a returning starter.
On the offensive line, Riverside has a mix of youth and experience. Left tackle is senior Nate Peters (5-9, 225), who started a lot of games last year according to Daugherty. Sam Peters (6-0, 265, sophomore) is the projected starter at left guard but has been battling injuries. Freshmen Jonathan Welch (5-10, 220) and Noah Pauley (5-9, 23) are also in the mix. At center is returning starter Max Hall (5-7, 200).
“He really is starting to come into his own,” Daugherty said of Hall. “He’s probably our second-best lineman right now. He’s doing a good job commanding the offense and being a leader up front.”
Riverside’s best lineman is senior Elijah Williams. Daugherty raves about the six-foot, 225-pounder.
“He’s just a phenomenal kid,” he said. “He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever been around.”
At right tackle will be Gage Jefferies (6-5, 220).
“It’s the deepest we’ve been up front since I started,” he said. “I think we could rotate seven guys and be OK.”
The Warriors are also deep on defense.
“In our secondary [is] kind of the same thing with our offensive line. We can rotate five guys,” Daugherty said.
One of those cornerbacks is sophomore Bryce Green (5-11, 170), who’ll be joined by Jerry Boggess (5-9, 150, junior), who was a starter last year at cornerback. At safety will be Devault and Wilkinson.
Twin brothers Andrew and Alex Baria (5-11, 200) will work at linebacker along with Justin Rucker (5-11, 200, junior) and Andrew Boucher (5-11, 200, senior).
At 6-6 and 220 pounds, junior Braydin Ward is one of the Warriors’ defensive ends. He’s been starting since his freshman year.
“This is really gonna be his breakout year,’’ Daugherty said. “He just looks like a different kid, as far as his body size goes.
Joining Ward at defensive end are Jefferies and 6-foot, 200-pound junior Ryan Gilmore. Williams will play at defensive tackle, where Daugherty said he excels.
Daugherty said the fact that football was almost taken away last year because of the pandemic further motivates his team.
“I personally think they have a new level of appreciation for the game and their opportunities to step on the field,” he said. “The kids understand that something like [football] can be taken away from them.”