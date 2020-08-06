A Cabell Midland football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Knights coach Luke Salmons confirmed the student-athlete was positive for the virus.
Midland has no workouts scheduled until Aug. 17, the first official day of preseason practice in West Virginia.
In late June, an assistant coach at Sissonville tested positive and team workouts were canceled for the rest of that week.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 team.
The North Canton, Ohio, native started all 22 games for the Mountaineers in 2019, helping the squad to its 20th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.