South Charleston finds out if there’s a difference between having unexpected success and being a known commodity.
The Black Eagles, thought by many to be a year away from title contention, emerged as Class AAA state champions last year when, at 6-0, they were the only team still eligible to compete following the playoff quarterfinals, as increasing COVID-19 counts kept all other schools sidelined.
Now, with the amount of talent coach Donnie Mays welcomed back this year, SC is no longer considered a dark horse in the AAA division. Starting with returning All-State quarterback Trey Dunn and a dizzying array of playmakers and several Division I candidates on the line, South Charleston should be on the short list of contenders. Seven starters are back on either side of the ball.
Dunn (6-foot, 190 pounds) accounted for 30 touchdowns in just those six games last season, throwing for 1,865 yards and 23 scores and running for 289 yards and seven TDs. He’ll be backed up by sophomore Jacob Wilson (5-9, 195).
With leading rusher and Division I prospect Mondrell Dean being moved to receiver, promising sophomore Amellio Miller (5-10, 180) takes over as the top running back. Miller ran for 306 yards and two touchdowns last season, including 139 yards and two scores in the playoff win against Princeton. Sophomore Delviccio Dyess (5-11, 220) is also expected to get some carries.
Mays anticipates using at least six players — and perhaps as many as eight — at the receiving and slotback positions to make the most of his talent.
Now a junior, Dean (6-4, 220) will man an outside receiving post along with freshmen Chris McCorkle (6-1, 165) and Jamari Tubbs (6-1, 170). Slotbacks include junior Jah’Den Estep (5-10, 165) and sophomores Wayne Harris (5-10, 140) and Zamare Mooney (5-10, 160).
Dean, who had 393 yards and six TDs rushing last year, became more valuable in Mays’ eyes when the coaching staff looked back at the havoc Dean caused as a wideout.
“When we were breaking down off-season film,’’ Mays said, “we saw the things he did catching the ball. He catches the ball so well and at 6-4, he’s a matchup nightmare for corners. We saw a lot of things where he did really well for us with the ball in his hands after the catch.’’
Estep caught 23 passes for 370 yards and two scores last season, and Harris had eight grabs for 87 yards.
Mays wants to spread the ball around on offense, especially making sure it gets to younger players like Mooney, McCorkle and Tubbs.
“Those guys have got to get playing time for us,’’ Mays said. “You talk about a kid who’s super athletic and didn’t play last year, it’s Zamare Mooney. He was hell on wheels in middle school when he had the ball in his hands. He’s amazing. McCorkle is a phenomenal athlete with fantastic hands, and Jamari Tubbs was one of the best middle school football players in the county last year, if not the best.’’
The offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, consists of senior Xavier Bausley (6-5, 310), senior James Butts (6-0, 340), sophomore Devon Pugh (6-1, 260), senior Nijil Amburgey (6-1, 270) and junior Aaron Spurlock (6-0, 195). They are backed, respectively, by junior Conner Balladares (6-4, 270), freshman Landon Byrd (6-1, 275), freshman Tyrell Ellis (5-8, 260), freshman Corbin Dixon (5-8, 240) and sophomore Gage Kirk (5-4, 190).
Heading up the defensive line are juniors Zimarian “Mari’’ Lawton (6-3, 255), younger brother of Cincinnati recruit Zeiqui Lawton and himself a Division I hopeful, and Jayson Barnett (5-10, 250). They’ll be joined by sophomores Aaron Clark (6-1, 270) and Devin Bruer (6-1, 210). Backups on the line include senior Jai’Earnest Keys (6-1, 230), Bausley, Amburgey and Spurlock.
Seniors Caiden Davis (6-0, 200) and Hunter Withrow (5-8, 220) hold down the inside linebacker spots, with Dean on the outside, joined by Miller, Dyess or sophomore Tylik Tinsley (6-1, 170). Dean is the team’s top returning tackler with 39 stops, including 12 for lost yardage. Reserves at inside backer are freshmen Jaydan Green (5-11, 220) and DeAnthony Williams (5-9, 190) and sophomore Daelyn Faucett (5-7, 170).
In the secondary, Harris and Mooney are at the corners, backed by McCorkle and Tubbs, with Estep at safety, backed by sophomore Zeek Harris.
Senior Chase Edwards (6-1, 175) returns as the punter and place-kicker.