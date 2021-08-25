Sissonville had a strong abbreviated 2020 season in which it went 5-0 and earned the No. 1 seed before losing to Elkins 42-27 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
After six-year head coach Marc Wilson left following the season, along with a plethora of talented players, first-year coach Chad Lovejoy has a lot on his plate, but he is confident.
“Our attitude and atmosphere out here has been fantastic,” Lovejoy said. “We’re very inexperienced, but we got plenty of seniors — they just never played. They’ve been sitting behind all these studs in our program and we lost a lot of players.”
Though the Indians have 13 seniors, they only have six returning starters from last season.
On offense, senior Brody Thompson (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) is battling for the starting quarterback spot with sophomore Ethan Taylor (5-10, 145).
“One of our biggest question marks is going to be who is going where,” Lovejoy said. “Both of those dudes are going to be playing for us, it’s just a matter of who’s going to be playing quarterback and who’s going to be playing somewhere else.”
At left tackle will be sophomore Laz Marquez (5-10, 242).
“He played a little bit as a freshman. He’s going to be a stud,” Lovejoy said.
According to Lovejoy, Sissonville’s “best player on the whole football team” is senior left guard Seth Patton (5-10, 260), a third-year starter at the position.
The Indians’ center, who was a right tackle last year, is sophomore Virgil Smith (6-1, 260) and right guard will be senior Dakota Lattea (5-9, 230). At right tackle is a fourth-year starter in senior Jacob Carter (5-10, 222).
“He started as a tackle as a freshman and then we moved him to fullback and then we moved him back [to tackle] this year,” Lovejoy said.
Senior Braeden Murray (5-10, 160), a starter at the X receiver position, accounts for seven of the eight touchdowns scored last season by Indians players who are returning this year.
“He is our weapon, he is our most dangerous player,” Lovejoy said.
Senior Brayden Perdue (5-8, 153) joins Murray in the wideout position as a slot receiver.
“[He is] our most consistent [player] and like another coach on the field,” Lovejoy said. “He is an everything. If I had to put him at quarterback, he could do it. He’s just an extension of the coaching staff.”
Junior Cameron Arbogast (5-6, 143) will be playing both slot receiver and tailback. Sophomore Jake Wiseman (6-0, 180) is one of the younger players in the Indians’ receiving corps. In the backfield, senior Dylan Lucas (6-0, 190) will take over as the main runner. Sophomore Carson Vance (5-8, 171), who is currently dealing with injuries, will play tight end.
Sissonville has changed its defense to an odd stack and has a lot of the same players on both sides of the ball.
Lovejoy plans on placing Patton at nose tackle and Lucas at one defensive end, joined by junior Damian Iannamorelli (5-11, 239). Iannamorelli and junior Michael Fischer (5-9, 170) will rotate, depending on the package.
Fischer will also play linebacker, along with Vance. Middle backers will be Carter and senior multi-sport athlete Hunter Burdette (5-9, 196), who rejoins the team after taking a couple of years off to concentrate on wrestling. In the secondary are Wiseman and sophomore Evan Taylor (5-9, 142) – Ethan Taylor’s twin brother – and Thompson at cornerback. Free safety and rover will be Arbogast and Perdue, respectively.
Senior Jaxson Haynes (6-1, 180) will do the kicking for the Indians. He was Class AA first-team all-state last season.
“We’re a completely different team,” Lovejoy said. “I’m hoping we’ll sneak up on some teams. I think we’re better than people are expecting us to be.”