Sissonville Football
Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor passed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Coming off a 2-8 season, Sissonville second-year coach Chad Lovejoy will look to guide the Indians back to prominence, and a strong junior class along with a lot of returners will aid in his hopes of doing so.

“We are still young and a lot of those kids last year were thrown into tough situations, but there is no substitution for getting experience,” Lovejoy said. “I think we will be really good in the years to come. I believe the future is really strong. We only have four seniors so we are junior heavy.”

