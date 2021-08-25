St. Albans coach Nick Watts is heading into his fourth year at the helm of the Red Dragons and his team has a mix of old and new.
Watts has 12 seniors on his squad this year, which is a pleasant change from his past experience. Despite the 12 seniors, some of his starters will be underclassmen.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have played significant snaps for us,” Watts said. “When I took over, we had to play a lot of freshmen early. A lot of those guys have now developed into the older guys. We’re still gonna be young this year. We gotta fill some holes with some freshmen and some sophomores but I’m definitely excited about those [underclassmen].”
One of those underclassmen will be leading the Red Dragons on offense as 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore Peyton Brown, who will be a returning starter at quarterback. Brown was the Gazette-Mail freshman of the year in the Kanawha Valley last season. He threw for 614 yards and five touchdowns in six games last season.
“He was averaging just over 100 yards passing per game, which is not astronomical, but it’s solid,” Watts said. “He was smart with the football and made some big throws in a couple of big games for us.”
In the backfield at tailback will be a couple of freshmen — Rocco Frye (5-9, 190) and Eli Littlejohn (5-8, 175).
“Those two guys are going to split some carries,” Watts said. “[Frye has] good explosiveness, runs hard, he’s a strong kid. I’m excited about him. Littlejohn will also play in the slot for us. He can make people miss and has good quickness and runs good routes.”
Another of Watts’ projected wide receivers is junior Michael Hindman (6-1, 180). He’s a three-sport athlete who also plays baseball and basketball. Joining Hindman at wideout is a newcomer on the team in junior Ruben Johnson (6-1, 175).
St. Albans is playing with a tight end more this year than it has in the past. Senior Justice Warner (6-3, 195) will get a lot of time at the tight end position.
“He runs good routes, [has] good hands [and] speed for that kind of size,” Watts said. “He’s kind of our jack-of-all-trades guy. He’ll play a little bit of everywhere. He’s also probably gonna be the backup quarterback.”
Watts says there are still a couple of players battling for spots on the offensive line but has three main cogs he knows will get some starting experience. Senior Cooper Pauley (6-2, 215) will play tackle as a third-year starter and senior Kam Wells (5-11, 245) is at guard. Sophomore Evan Rowe (6-3, 265) will also play a significant role on the offensive line after starting a couple of games last season as a freshman.
On defense, the Red Dragons have a good amount of returning starters as well. Junior multi-sport athlete Elijah Edge (5-11, 220) returns as a defensive end. In April, Edge won the Class AAA 182-pound state wrestling title for the Red Dragons.
“He’s probably one of the most dynamic pass rushers I’ve ever coached from a defensive end spot,” Watts said. “He’s got a ton of speed. He’ll kind of anchor the defensive line for us.”
Senior Levi Gray (6-3, 250) will play more on the defensive line this year after only doing so for a couple games last season.
One of St. Albans’ linebackers will be junior returning starter Ashton Spangler (5-11, 215). Frye, Littlejohn and Warner will also get some playing time at linebacker.
In St. Albans’ secondary will be senior Jason Adams (6-3, 195), who is returning after taking last year off due to COVID concerns. He started at safety as a sophomore. Another cornerback who will see some playing time is sophomore Chris Hall (5-8, 150). Watts said Hall will also get some time on offense as a slot receiver.