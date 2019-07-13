Nitro Chris Martin
Nitro receiver Chris Martin hauls in a touchdown pass in the first half of his team’s 1998 Class AAA championship game win against Morgantown at Wheeling Island Stadium. Martin now sells insurance in the Parkersburg area.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail file photo

The Gazette-Mail has covered all 75 Super Six games since the event moved to Wheeling in 1994. Here's a list of what we consider the top 10 championship games staged at Island Stadium:

       Year       Class      Score -- Comment

1.    1998       AAA        Nitro 69, Morgantown 52 -- What's not to like? J.R. House throws then-national record 10 touchdown passes, Wildcats win first football title.

2.    1999       AAA        Parkersburg 31, Riverside 28 -- Sophomore QB Marc Kimes leads Big Reds to winning touchdown with 1:19 left, ruining big comeback by Warriors.

3.    2012       A            Wahama 43, Madonna 42 (OT) -- PAT gamble pays off as Trenton Gibbs runs in 2-pointer for White Falcons; crazy game had 5 lead changes in 2nd half.

4.    1996       AAA        John Marshall 29, Capital 22 -- Kevin Snyder's 52-yard TD burst with 2:58 left dethrones Cougars and gives Monarchs their first state championship.

5.    2005       AAA        Morgantown 27, Nitro 24 (OT) -- Mohigans pounce on fumble at their own 12 to end game and capture repeat title, extending win streak to 26 games.

6.    2014       A            Williamstown 33, St. Marys 32 (3 OTs) -- Yellowjackets rally from early 20-0 deficit, stack up Blue Devils' 2-point conversion run to end marathon contest.

7.    2003       AA          Poca 21, Bluefield 20 (OT) -- Dots wrap up third straight title, muddy field thwarts Beavers' final PAT kick try; Island Stadium fitted with artificial turf for 2004.

8.    2017       AA          Bluefield 26, Fairmont Senior 23 -- Kennedy Award winner Mookie Collier bats down pass at own goal line with 1:10 left, ensuring victory for Beavers.

9.    2013       AA          Bridgeport 14, Wayne 13 -- Two early touchdowns stand up for the Indians, who break up Pioneers' 36-game win streak in 3 inches of snow.

10.  2011       AAA        Martinsburg 35, George Washington 27 -- Bulldogs capture second straight title; GW just misses connecting on Hail Mary to Ryan Switzer with 5 seconds left.