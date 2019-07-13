The Gazette-Mail has covered all 75 Super Six games since the event moved to Wheeling in 1994. Here's a list of what we consider the top 10 championship games staged at Island Stadium:
Year Class Score -- Comment
1. 1998 AAA Nitro 69, Morgantown 52 -- What's not to like? J.R. House throws then-national record 10 touchdown passes, Wildcats win first football title.
2. 1999 AAA Parkersburg 31, Riverside 28 -- Sophomore QB Marc Kimes leads Big Reds to winning touchdown with 1:19 left, ruining big comeback by Warriors.
3. 2012 A Wahama 43, Madonna 42 (OT) -- PAT gamble pays off as Trenton Gibbs runs in 2-pointer for White Falcons; crazy game had 5 lead changes in 2nd half.
4. 1996 AAA John Marshall 29, Capital 22 -- Kevin Snyder's 52-yard TD burst with 2:58 left dethrones Cougars and gives Monarchs their first state championship.
5. 2005 AAA Morgantown 27, Nitro 24 (OT) -- Mohigans pounce on fumble at their own 12 to end game and capture repeat title, extending win streak to 26 games.
6. 2014 A Williamstown 33, St. Marys 32 (3 OTs) -- Yellowjackets rally from early 20-0 deficit, stack up Blue Devils' 2-point conversion run to end marathon contest.
7. 2003 AA Poca 21, Bluefield 20 (OT) -- Dots wrap up third straight title, muddy field thwarts Beavers' final PAT kick try; Island Stadium fitted with artificial turf for 2004.
8. 2017 AA Bluefield 26, Fairmont Senior 23 -- Kennedy Award winner Mookie Collier bats down pass at own goal line with 1:10 left, ensuring victory for Beavers.
9. 2013 AA Bridgeport 14, Wayne 13 -- Two early touchdowns stand up for the Indians, who break up Pioneers' 36-game win streak in 3 inches of snow.
10. 2011 AAA Martinsburg 35, George Washington 27 -- Bulldogs capture second straight title; GW just misses connecting on Hail Mary to Ryan Switzer with 5 seconds left.