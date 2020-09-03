Essential reporting in volatile times.

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Week 1

Thursday's game

Wirt County at Trinity Christian, ccd., forfeit

Friday's games

Alexander (Ohio) at St. Marys

Braxton County at Lewis County, ccd., forfeit

Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Zanesville Rosecrans (Ohio), 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Brooke

Hurricane at Huntington

John Marshall at Weir, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at South Harrison

Liberty Raleigh at Van

Marietta (Ohio) at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Westside

Musselman at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Preston, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Point Pleasant

Paden City at Federal Hocking (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at Spring Valley

Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Independence

Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield

Ravenswood at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Tolsia

Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur

Ritchie County at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Roane County at Lincoln County

Robert C. Byrd at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Scott at Wayne

Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Spring Mills at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Clairsville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Greenbrier West

Tucker County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Sherman

Tyler Consolidated at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

University at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Wahama vs. Madonna at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East

Wyoming East at Pendleton County, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

Poca at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.

River View at Montcalm, noon

Monday's games

Capital at South Charleston (tentative), noon

St. Albans at Nitro (tentative), noon

Midland Trail at Oak Hill (tentative), 6 p.m.

Winfield at Herbert Hoover (tentative), 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Meadow Bridge (tentative), 7 p.m.