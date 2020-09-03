Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Week 1
Thursday's game
Wirt County at Trinity Christian, ccd., forfeit
Friday's games
Alexander (Ohio) at St. Marys
Braxton County at Lewis County, ccd., forfeit
Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Zanesville Rosecrans (Ohio), 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Brooke
Hurricane at Huntington
John Marshall at Weir, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at South Harrison
Liberty Raleigh at Van
Marietta (Ohio) at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Westside
Musselman at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Preston, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Point Pleasant
Paden City at Federal Hocking (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at Spring Valley
Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Independence
Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Bluefield
Ravenswood at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Tolsia
Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur
Ritchie County at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Roane County at Lincoln County
Robert C. Byrd at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Scott at Wayne
Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Spring Mills at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Clairsville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Greenbrier West
Tucker County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Sherman
Tyler Consolidated at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
University at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Wahama vs. Madonna at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East
Wyoming East at Pendleton County, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Poca at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.
River View at Montcalm, noon
Monday's games
Capital at South Charleston (tentative), noon
St. Albans at Nitro (tentative), noon
Midland Trail at Oak Hill (tentative), 6 p.m.
Winfield at Herbert Hoover (tentative), 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Meadow Bridge (tentative), 7 p.m.