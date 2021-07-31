The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

AWARD WINNERS

KENNEDY AWARD

(State Player of Year)

Note: underclassmen listed

2020 — Blake Hartman, Musselman, RB-DB-KR

2019 — Ethan Payne, Poca, RB (jr.)

2018 — Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior, QB

2017 — Mookie Collier, Bluefield RB-DB

2016 — Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central, QB-DB (jr.)

2015 — TyRhee Pratt, Capital, QB

2014 — Kashuan Haley, Capital, RB-DB-PR-KR

2013 — James Thomas, Morgantown, RB-DB

2012 — Ryan Switzer, G. Washington, RB-CB

2011 — Ryan Switzer, G, Washington, RB-CB (jr.)

2010 — Justin Fox, Magnolia, QB-CB-K-P

2009 — Tyler Harris, South Charleston, QB-LB (jr.)

2008 — Will Cole, Bluefield, QB-DB-K-P

2007 — Jordan Roberts, Scott, RB-LB

2006 — Kyle Allard, Fairmont Senior, QB-DB

2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, RB-DB

2004 — Nate Sowers, Martinsburg, QB-DB-KR

2003 — Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P

2002 — Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB (jr.)

2001 — Marc Kimes, Parkersburg, QB-DB-K-P

2000 — Mark Wigal, Morgantown, RB-DB

1999 — Todd Mosby, Musselman, QB-LB-DB

1998 — (tie), J. R. House, Nitro, QB; and Quincy Wilson, Weir, RB-DB

1997 — Chris Yura, Morgantown, RB-DB (jr.)

1996 — J.R. House, Nitro, QB (so.)

1995 — Frank Aliveto, Hedgesville, RB-LB

1994 — Randy Moss, DuPont, WR-DB

1993 — Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P

1992 — Mark Cisar (jr.), Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P

1991 — Darryl Johnson, Wheeling Park, RB

1990 — Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central, RB-DB

1989 — David Mayfield, Morgantown, DB-RB

1988 — Keith Jeter, Weir, RB-DB

1987 — Jed Drenning, Tucker County, QB

1986 — Jeff Swisher, Sistersville, RB-KR

1985 — Ted Kester, Winfield, LB-RB

1984 — Joel Wilson, Sistersville, RB-LB

1983 — Tony Johnson, Morgantown, RB

1982 — Brad King, North Marion, RB

1981 — John Koontz, Petersburg, RB-DB

1980 — David Bayer, George Washington, RB

1979 — Tim Stephens, Parkersburg South, QB

1978 — Curt Warner, Pineville, RB-DB

1977 — Mike Estes, George Washington, QB

1976 — Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB

1975 — Robert Alexander, So. Charleston, RB (jr.)

1974 — Robin Lyons, Herbert Hoover, RB-LB

1973 — Danny Williams, DuPont, QB

1972 — Danny Williams, DuPont, QB (jr.)

1971 — Rick Petty, Williamstown, RB-DB

1970 — Rick Hurt, Charleston, QB

1969 — Kerry Marbury, Monongah, RB-DB-KR

1968 — David Morris, Wayne, DB-RB

1966-67 — no award

1965 — Melvin Walker, Dunbar, QB

1964 — Frank Criniti, Charleston Catholic, RB

1963 — Jim Smithberger, Welch, DB-RB

1962 — Joe White, Charleston Catholic, RB

1961 — Paul Allen, Huntington, RB

1960 — Bob Kelley, Weir, RB-DB

1959 — Fred Colvard, Logan, QB

1958 — Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior, RB

1957 — Jim Bargeloh, Parkersburg, RB

1956 — Johnny Frye, Huntington East, QB

1955 — Ronald (Tags) Meredith, St. Albans, QB

1954 — Noel Whipkey, Charleston, RB-LB

1953 — Bob Barrett, Barboursville, RB

1952 — Don Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, RB

1951 — Dale Boyd, Huntington Vinson, QB

1950 — Jim Early, Parkersburg, RB

1949 — Henry (Hoppy) Shores, Stonewall, RB-DB

1948 — Randy Broyles, Woodrow Wilson, RB

1947 — Darrell Patrick Shires, Hinton, RB (jr.)

HUNT/STYDAHAR AWARD

(Lineman of the Year)

Note: underclassmen listed

2020 — Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, OL-DL

2019 — Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, OL-DL

2018 — Doug Nester, Spring Valley, OL-DL

2017 — Darnell Wright, Huntington, OL-DL

2016 — Riley Locklear, Spring Valley, OL-DL

2015 — Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland, DE

2014 — Trevor Stacy, Spring Valley, OL-DT

2013 — James Walton, Capital, C-DE

2012 — Eugene German, Martinsburg, OL-DT

2011 — Garrett Stanley, Bridgeport, OL-DT

2010 — Chad Small, Ravenswood, OL-DT-P-FB

2009 — Blake Brooks, South Charleston, OL-DL

2008 — Rodney Hudson, Geo. Washington, OL-DL

2007 — Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL

2006 — Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL (jr.)

2005 — Adam Brandt, Morgantown, OT

2004 — James Burkes, Capital, DL-OL

2003 — Doug Legursky, Woodrow Wilson, OL-DL

2002 — Nate Howard, Spring Valley, OL

2001 — Steve Roach, Martinsburg, DL-OL

2000 — Josh Stewart, University, OL-DL

1999 — Justin Williams, Moorefield, OL-DL

1998 — Luke Salmons, Ravenswood, DL-OL

1997 — Jason Rader, St. Albans, TE-DE (jr)

1996 — Jimmy Parker, Mt. Hope, OL-DL

1995 — Richard Allara, Matewan, DL-OL

1994 — Jason Starkey, Cabell Midland, DL-OL

1993 — Mark Workman, Marsh Fork, DL

1992 — Chad Wable, Fairmont Senior, TE-DE

1991 — Steve Vaughan, Greenbrier West, OL-DL

1990 — Joel Chapman, Capital, OL

1989 — Todd Robinson, Capital, DL-OL

1988 — Brian Stolarik, Magnolia, OL-LB

1987 — Kevin Warner, Tyler County, DE-TE

1986 — Mark Moore, Stonewall Jackson, DL

1985 — Larry Cook, Oceana, OL-DL

1984 — Mike Dunlap, Poca, OL-DL

1983 — Rick Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL

1982 — Brad Hunt, Ripley, DL

1981 — Brian Swisher, Sistersville, OE

1980 — Jeff Woofter, Oak Glen, OL-LB

1979 — Bill Legg, Poca, OL

1978 — Denny Ballard, DuPont, TE

1977 — Larry Phillips, Parkersburg, DL-OL

1976 — Dave Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL

1975 — John Leon, Brooke, OL

1974 — Dave Winans, Parkersburg, OL-DL

1973 — Mike McKibben, Lewis County, LB-OL

1972 — Barry Myers, Bridgeport, DL

1971 — Ron McCartney, Stonewall Jackson, LB

1970 — Jerry Pruett, Bluefield, OL

1969 — Rick Katzeff, Charleston, OL-LB

1968 — Sidney Green, Matewan, OL-DL

1967 — Barry Louden, Parkersburg, OE

1966 — Dickie Roberts, Welch, C-DL

1965 — Dave Lucas, Ceredo-Kenova, OL-DL

1964 — Joe Pendry, Oceana, OL-LB

1963 — Richie Rodes, Hinton, LB-OL

1962 — Gary Virden, Parkersburg, OE

1961 — John McNabb, Charleston, OL-DL

1960 — Buster Kizer, Mt. Hope, OL

1959 — Charles (Bunky) Brooks, Bluefield, C-DL

SAM HUFF AWARD

(Defensive Player of Year)

2020 — Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston, DE

2019 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB

2018 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (jr.)

2017 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (so.)

2016 — Tavis Lee, Martinsburg, DE (jr.)

2015 — Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland

2014 — Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg, LB

2013 — Geremy Paige, Wheeling Park, LB

2012 — Elijah Wellman, Spring Valley, LB

2011 — Logan Jenkins, Martinsburg, LB

2010 — Ryan Lazear, Brooke, S

2009 — Aaron Sutton, Bridgeport, LB

2008 — Aaron Slusher, South Charleston, LB

2007 — Rodney Hudson (jr.), Geo. Washington, DL

2006 — Xavier Peters, Martinsburg, CB

2005 — Adam Parkulo, Woodrow Wilson, LB

2004 — Zac Cooper, Weir, LB

2003 — Ben Gum, Parkersburg South, LB

2002 — Will Albin, Princeton, LB

2001 — Joey Spano, George Washington, LB

2000 — Ashley McNeely, Wyoming East, LB

1999 — Al Hammell, Parkersburg, LB

1998 — Eric Grimm, Parkersburg, S

1997 — Ben Collins, North Marion, LB

1996 — Yubrenal Isabelle, Bluefield, LB

1995 — Nathan Kirby, Parkersburg, LB

1994 — Bobbie Howard, DuPont, LB

FULTON WALKER AWARD

(Special Teams Player of the Year)

2020 — Colby Piner, Greenbrier East

2019 — Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg

2018 — Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley

2017 — George Triplett, Elkins

2016 — Cason Kessinger, Huntington

2015 — Evan Staley, Hampshire

2014 — Deonte Glover, Musselman

CHUCK HOWLEY AWARD

(Linebacker of the Year)

2020 — Caden Biser, Morgantown

2019 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central

2018 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central (jr.)

2017 — Owen Porter, Spring Valley

2016 — Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior

2015 — Delonte Berry, Jefferson

2014 — Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg

CURT WARNER AWARD

(Running Back of the Year)

2020 — Blake Hartman, Musselman

2019 — Ethan Payne, Poca (jr.)

2018 — Hunter America, Doddridge County (jr.)

2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington

2016 — Dylan Lucas, Buffalo

2015 — Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant

2014 — Kashuan Haley, Capital

RANDY MOSS AWARD

(Receiver of the Year)

2020 — Ethan Parsons, Princeton

2019 — Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central

2018 — Evan Parow, University

2017 — Malakai Brown, Hedgesville (So.)

2016 — Carter Sebert-Sweeney, Nicholas County

2015 — Elijah Bell, Wheeling Park

2014 — Christian Johnson, Jefferson (jr.)

J.R. HOUSE AWARD

(Quarterback of the Year)

2020 — Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior

2019 — Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South

2018 — Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior

2017 — Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg

2016 — Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (jr.)

2015 — TyRhee Pratt, Capital

2014 — Kentre Grier, South Charleston (jr.)

CARL LEE AWARD

(Defensive Back of the Year)

2020 — Anthony Smith, Martinsburg

2019 — Michael Lemley, Oak Glen

2018 — Grant Harman, Martinsburg

2017 — Brett Tharp, East Hardy

2016 — Derrek Pitts, South Charleston

2015 — Dante Bonamico, Bridgeport

2014 — Marcus Lofton, Buckhannon-Upshur (jr.)

All-time streaks

The state’s top winning streaks and unbeaten streaks in high school football:

All-games win streak

57—Martinsburg, 2016-20

36—Ansted, 1970-73

36—Wayne, 2011-13

35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08

32—Martinsburg, 2010-12

32—Mannington, 1975-78

32—Bluefield, 1967-69

31—Sistersville, 1980-82

All-games unbeaten streak

57—Martinsburg, 2016-20 (57-0)

42—Ansted, 1970-73 (40-0-2)

38—Bridgeport, 2014-16 (37-0-1)

36—Wayne, 2011-13 (36-0)

35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08 (35-0)

32—Martinsburg, 2010-12 (32-0)

32—Mannington, 1975-78 (32-0)

32—Bluefield, 1967-69 (32-0)

32—Charleston, 1968-71 (30-0-2)

31—Sistersville, 1980-82 (31-0)

Regular-season win streak

57—Williamstown, 2001-07

48—Martinsburg, 2015-20

43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17

42—Sistersville, 1979-84

41—Winfield, 1968-72

41—Ansted, 1970-74

34—St. Marys, 2012-15

33—Doddridge County, 2017-20

32—Wahama, 2009-13

31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95

31—Bluefield, 1966-69

Regular-season unbeaten streak

57—Williamstown, 2001-07 (57-0)

48—Martinsburg, 2015-20 (48-0)

47—Ansted, 1970-74 (45-0-2)

43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17 (43-0)

42—Sistersville, 1979-84 (42-0)

41—Winfield, 1968-72 (41-0)

34—St. Marys, 2012-15 (34-0)

33—Doddridge County, 2017-20 (33-0)

33—Cameron, 1997-2000 (32-0-1)

32—Wahama, 2009-13 (32-0)

31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95 (31-0)

31—Bluefield, 1966-69 (31-0)

All-time losing streaks

50 — Hundred (2012-18)

39 — Poca (2013-17)

37 — Herndon (1986-90)

35 — Hannan (1989-92)

33 — Bishop Donahue (1999-2002)

31 — Mount View (2009-12)

30 — Wheeling Central (1930-33)

29 — Lincoln County (2012-14)

29 — Ritchie County (2002-05)

scoring leaders

(Regular season only)

Year — Player, School Pts

2020—Gus Morrison, Ritchie County 164

2019—Ethan Payne, Poca 276

2018—Hunter America, Doddridge County 210

2017—Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 206

2016—Dylan Lucas, Buffalo 260

2015—Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant 234

2014—Justin Cogar, Westside 228

2013—Jake Parker, Meadow Bridge 208

2012—Jalen Jones, Oak Hill 197

2011—Ryan Switzer, George Washington 192

2010—Austin Vance, Tug Valley 232

2009—Dustin Brown, Richwood 241

2008—Da’Von Marion, Mount Hope 254

2007—Jordan Roberts, Scott 212

2006—Jordan Roberts, Scott 198

2005—Josh Culbertson, Nitro 216

2004—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 225

2003—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 246

2002—Geremy Rodamer, Morgantown 228

2001—Bryan Wright, Hampshire 226

2000—Mark Wigal, Morgantown 204

1999—Daniel Mounts, Gilbert 202

1998—Chris Yura, Morgantown 260

1997—Chris Yura, Morgantown 216

Travis Lynch, Frankfort 216

1996—Richie Chandler, Van 212

1995—Jim Pertee, Tolsia 179

1994—Brandon Harden, Frankfort 178

1993—Jason Conner, Athens 182

1992—Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central 174

1991—Rick Cline, Greenbrier West 178

1990—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 196

1989—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 172

1988—Fred Hatfield, Pineville 157

1987—Jim West, Valley Wetzel 150

1986—Jeff Swisher, Sistersville 204

1985—Todd Gress, Wahama 122

1984—Zip Shearer, St. Francis 162

1983—Tracy Haught, Calhoun 144

1982—Doug Dillon, Pineville 194

1981—Steve Damron, Fort Gay 178

1980—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 172

1979—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 122

1978—Curt Warner, Pineville 263

1977—Curt Warner, Pineville 160

1976—Robert Alexander, South Charleston 220

1975—Jim Underwood, Rivesville 170

1974—Mike Austin, Stoco 188

1973—Tom Pridemore, Ansted 181

1972—Rick Tracy, Cowen 156

1971—Paul Mitchell, Stoco 254

1970—Rick Petty, Williamstown 180

1969—Kerry Marbury, Monongah 188

1968—Don Grooms, Cedar Grove 212

1967—Ralph Batey, Wahama 179

1966—Mike Smith, Ceredo-Kenova 178

1965—Tom Dale, Ceredo-Kenova 152

1964—Jim Salentro, Clks. Victory 180

1963—Chuck Foster, Summersville 160

1962—Joe Hamon, Summersville 154

1961—Paul Allen, Huntington 156

1960—Allen Galloway, Alderson 183

1959—Bill Bryant, Winfield 198

1958—Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior 198

1957—Dave Shields, Alderson 186

1955—Don Van Reenan, Marlinton 154

1954—Bill Trout, Nitro 151

1953—Ray Jones, Sissonville 167

1950—Frank Spadafore, Shinnston 150

1947—Dick Horton, Spencer 169

1946—Dick Horton, Spencer 216

1943—Jim Walthall, Princeton 180

1940—Ed Lucas, Pennsboro 162

Note: Data incomplete for 1956, 1951-52, 1948-49, 1944-45 and 1941-42; compiled by Doug Huff, West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Conference champions

Class AAA

Mountain State Athletic Conference

1993—Barboursville, South Charleston (tie, Blue); DuPont (Gold)

1994—South Charleston (Blue); DuPont (Gold)

1995—Capital, Parkersburg (Blue); Herbert Hoover (Gold)

1996—Capital, St. Albans (Blue); Herbert Hoover, Nitro (Gold)

1997—Capital (Blue); DuPont, Nitro (Gold)

1998—Parkersburg

1999—Parkersburg

2000—Parkersburg

2001—Riverside

2002—Riverside

2003—Riverside, Cabell Midland (tie)

2004—Parkersburg

2005—Nitro

2006—Parkersburg

2007—George Washington

2008—South Charleston

2009—South Charleston

2010—George Washington

2011—George Washington

2012—Cabell Midland

2013—Huntington

2014—Capital

2015—Cabell Midland

2016—Spring Valley

2017—Huntington

2018—Spring Valley

2019—Cabell Midland

2020—No champion (COVID-19)

Class AA

Cardinal Conference

Recent champions

1991—East Bank 3-1

1992—East Bank 3-1

1993—East Bank 4-0

1994—Sissonville 4-0

1995—Poca 4-0

1996—East Bank 4-0

1997—East Bank 4-0

1998—East Bank 2-1

1999—Poca 3-0

2000—Wayne 3-0

2001—Wayne 5-0

2002—Wayne 3-1

2003—Wayne 3-1

2004—Wayne 5-0

2005—Wayne 6-0

2006—Poca, Wayne 5-1

2007—Wayne 7-0

2008—Point Pleasant 5-0

2009—Wayne 5-0

2010—Wayne 6-1

2011—Point Pleasant 7-0

2012—Wayne 7-0

2013—Wayne 7-0

2014—Wayne 7-0

2015—Tolsia 7-0

2016—Mingo Central 8-0

2017—Mingo Central 9-0

2018—Mingo Central, Poca, Wayne 8-1

2019—Poca 9-0

2020—No champion (COVID-19)

Playoff teams

Kanawha Valley Class AAA football

Playoff teams year by year

A look at the number of Kanawha Valley teams qualifying for the Class AAA football playoffs since 1991, when the postseason field was expanded from eight to 16 teams:

2020 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2019 (5) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside, South Charleston

2018 (2) — Capital, Hurricane

2017 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2016 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2015 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston

2014 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, South Charleston

2013 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2012 (3) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane

2011 (2) — George Washington, Hurricane

2010 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2009 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston

2008 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2007 (6) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Nitro, Riverside, St. Albans

2006 (4) — Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans

2005 (5) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans

2004 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside

2003 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside

2002 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

2001 (3) — George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Riverside

2000 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

1999 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

1998 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro

1997 (3) — Capital, DuPont, Nitro

1996 (4) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, St. Albans

1995 (3) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, St. Albans

1994 (5) — DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston, St. Albans

1993 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston

1992 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston

1991 (4) — Capital, DuPont, South Charleston, St. Albans

Rushing leaders

MSAC rushing champions

(Regular-season totals only)

Season — Player, School Yards

2020 — Bryson Singer, Parkersburg 1,235

2019 — Caden Easterling, Riverside 1,438

2018 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland 1,688

2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington 1,817

2016 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland 1,804

2015 — NuNu Miller, George Washington 1,850

2014 — Alex Childers, Cabell Midland 1,557

2013 — Draven Riffe, George Washington 1,524

2012 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington 1,971

2011 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington 2,010

2010 — Keion Wright, Capital 1,893

2009 — Allan Wasonga, Parkersburg 2,110

2008 — Terrell Martin, Hurricane 1,573

2007 — Matt Lindamood, Parkersburg 1,788

2006 — Christian Edwards, Cabell Midland 1,645

2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 2,740

2004 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 2,071

2003 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 1,475

2002 — Rusty Taylor, Riverside 1,369

2001 — Brock Stotts, Ripley 1,821

2000 — Terris Baldwin, Riverside 1,543

1999 — Justin Southall, Ripley 1,373

1998 — Talbott McMurray, Huntington 1,501

1997 — Ben Poe, Cabell Midland 1,781

1996 — Aric Fulks, George Washington 1,176

1995 — Chris McDonough, Herbert Hoover 1,579

1994 — Sam Singleton, DuPont 1,228

1993 — Brent Burke, Herbert Hoover 1,407

State records

(Through 2020 season)

The following are state records used by the W.Va. Sports Writers Association. They are compiled by Doug Huff, a member of the WVSWA since 1965 and secretary-treasurer since 1982. Huff also compiled national records used by the National Federation of State High School Associations to start its first National High School Sports Record Book in 1978. Huff’s compilations also have been used by numerous other national, and state, publications and websites since his first published record lists in 1965.

INDIVIDUAL

POINTS

Game: 62--Jeff Swisher, Sistersville vs. New Matamoras, Oh., Frontier (76-8), Sept. 12, 1986; 9 TDs, 4 2-point PATs.

Season: 359--Albert (Big Sleepy) Glenn, Elkins, 13 games, 1922; 49 TDs, 65 PATs; U.S. record until 1953.

Modern records: 326--Spencer Farley, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004; Regular Season: 276--Ethan Payne, Poca, 2019.

Career: 748--Blake Hartman, Musselman, 2016-20; 118 TDs.

TOUCHDOWNS

Game: 10--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006; Albert (Big Sleepy) Glenn, Elkins vs. Shinnston (79-0), Nov. 25, 1922 (also had 9 TDs vs. Parsons, 94-0, Nov. 4, 1922).

Season: 54--Spencer Farley, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004; Regular Season: 46--Ethan Payne, Poca, 2019

Career: 118--Blake Hartman, Musselman, 2016-20; Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2002-05.

RUSHING ATTEMPTS

Game: 61--Cam Zopp, Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport (10-6), Oct. 31, 1980 (110 attempts in two straight games).

Season: 389--C.R. Howdyshell, Sistersville, 12 games, 1978 (330--regular season).

Career: 961--Aaron LaPoe, Clay-Battelle, 2000-03.

RUSHING YARDS

Game: 658--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006 (29 attempts).

Season: 3,826--Jordan Roberts, Scott, 13 games, 336 attempts, 2007 (2,895--regular season; 241 attempts; playoff game: 399 yards, 8 TDs vs. Berkeley Springs, 54-20); Average Yards, Carry: 27.0--John Zontini, Seth Sherman, 8 games, 1929; 79 carries, 2,135 yards.

Career: 7,842--Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2002-05; 939 attempts; Average Yards, Carry: 11.9--Dick Horton. Spencer, 1943-46; 493 carries, 5,864 yards.

TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS

Game: 658--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006 (658 rush; 0 pass).

Season: 5,763--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (5,526 pass; 237 rush); regular season--4,109 (3,909 pass; 200 rush).

Career: 14,710--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98 (14,457 pass; 253 rush).

TOTAL OFFENSE POINTS

Season: 402--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (390 pass; 12 rush).

PASS ATTEMPTS

Game: 64--Austin Womack, Hurricane vs. Parkersburg (42-28 loss), Oct. 18, 2019; 40 completions, 441 yards. 4 TDs, 1 interception.

Season: 610--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--432).

Career: 1,725--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.

PASS COMPLETIONS

Game: 43--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.

Season: 425--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--300).

Career: 1,103--J.R. House, Nitro. 1995-98.

PASS YARDS

Game: 594--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.

Season: 5,526--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--3,909).

Career: 14,457--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Game: 10--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.

Season: 65--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--45).

Career: 145--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.

PASS RECEPTIONS

Game: 29--Jeff Clark, Nitro vs. Roane County (37-8), Oct. 29, 1999

Season: 132--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998; regular season: 115--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2019.

Career: 343--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-19.

PASS RECEPTION YARDS

Game: 413--Jeff Clark, Nitro vs. Roane County (37-8), Oct. 29, 1999.

Season: 2,056--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998; regular season: 1,795--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2019.

Career: 5,168--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-19.

PASS RECEPTION TOUCHDOWNS

Game: 7--Christian Johnson, Jefferson vs. Hampshire (51-7), Sept. 12, 2014.

Season: 27--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--24 and Christian Johnson, Jefferson, 2014).

Career: 74--Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, 2000-03.

FIELD GOALS

Game: 5--Alex Ashley, Capital vs. Riverside (38-15), Sept. 12, 2003.

Season: 14--Andy Ellington, Winfield, 2011.

Career: 28--Chris Lewis, Musselman, 1987-89.

FIELD GOAL DISTANCE

59 Yards--Corey Smith, Musselman vs. Woodstock, Va., Central (20-13), Sept. 14, 2007 (free kick after fair catch).

KICKING POINTS

Season: 105--Patrick Shade, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004 (78-82 PAT, 9-14 field goals (regular season--73).

CONSECUTIVE PATs

Season: 59--Chris Molina, Cabell Midland, 2012.

PASS INTERCEPTIONS

Game: 5--Lewis (Buzz) Craddock, Poca vs. Nitro (21-13), Sept. 15, 1967; David Young, Richwood at Braxton County (28-6), Oct. 3, 1975; Donnie Shumate, Mullens at Marsh Fork (33-12), Oct. 15, 1982; Chad Furgason, Rivesville at Valley Wetzel (21-0), Oct. 28, 1983; Jared Turner, Winfield vs. Nitro (14-7), Aug. 25. 1989; Nathan Murray, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), Sept. 6. 2019.

Season: 16--Rick Smith, Calhoun County, 1990.

Career: 33--Chip Caudill, Burch. 1970-73.

PUNT DISTANCE

105 Yards--Gatha Hoffman, Fairmont Senior vs. Clarksburg Washington Irving (33-0), Oct. 5, 1929; 70 yards in air from point of kick.

BLOCKED PUNTS

Game: 4--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929.

Season: 16--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929.

Career: 30--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929-30.

FUMBLE RECOVERY TDs

Game: 3--Ken McIntire, Parkersburg South vs. Toledo, Ohio, DeVilbiss (48-14), Oct. 2, 1971 (return yards--24, 35, 36).

TEAM

All Games Win Streak: 57--Martinsburg, 2016-20.

All Games Unbeaten Streak: 57--Martinsburg (57-0-0), 2016-20.

Regular Season Win Streak: 57--Williamstown, 2001-07.

Regular Season Unbeaten Streak: 57--Williamstown (57-0-0), 2001-07.

Losing Streak: 50--Hundred, 2012-18.

Longest Game Series: 116 games, Parkersburg vs. Marietta, Ohio, 1901-active; Parkersburg leads, 81-29, 6 ties.

Points, Game: 157-0, Magnolia vs. Woodsfield, Ohio, at New Martinsville, Nov. 10, 1917.

Points, Losing Team, Game: 71--Wheeling Park vs. Parkersburg South, 77-71, 2 ot., at Wheeling, Oct. 30, 2009.

Total Offense, Modern Game: 850 yards--Parkersburg at Herbert Hoover, 75-22, Oct. 6, 2000.

Pass Interceptions, Game: 10--Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), Sept. 6. 2019; 2 TDs, 147 yards.

Fumbles, Two Teams, Game: 23--Williamstown lost 3 of 8 (36-6 win); South Harrison lost 9 of 15.

Game Point Average, Regular Season: 61.3, Point Pleasant, 2015; 613 points, 10 games.

Game Point Average, All Game Season: 61.4, Martinsburg, 2019; 859 points, 14 games.

Game Point Margin, Unscored Upon Season: 379-0, Charleston (8-0-1), 1920.

Quarters, Unscored Upon Season: 40--St. Marys (10-0), 1963, scored 305 points; Frankfort (10-0), 1990, scored 357 points.

Game Attendance: 17,500--University d. Morgantown, 21-20, Oct. 29, 1999 at Mountaineer Field, Morgantown.

COACHING

State Titles: 10--Carl Ward, Ceredo-Kenova, 1959-88; 13 finals, 16 playoffs (23-6).

Wins: 304--Dave Walker, Martinsburg (1997-2019) and East Hardy (1988-96).

Wins, One School: 288--Larry McClintic, Meadow Bridge, 1969-2015,

Consecutive Wins, All Games: 56--Dave Walker, Martinsburg, 2016-19.

Consecutive Regular Season Wins: 56--Leon McCoy, Winfield, 1957-59, 1969-72.

Playoff Wins: 55--Fred Simon, Bluefield, 1986-active; 24 playoffs, 12 finals-5 titles; 55-19 record.

Playoff Games: 74--Fred Simon, Bluefield, 1986-active; 24 playoffs, 12 finals-5 titles, 55-19 record; and Dave Walker, Martinsburg, 1997-2019, and East Hardy, 1988-96; 29 playoffs, 12 finals--8 titles, 53-21 record.

