AWARD WINNERS
KENNEDY AWARD
(State Player of Year)
Note: underclassmen listed
2020 — Blake Hartman, Musselman, RB-DB-KR
2019 — Ethan Payne, Poca, RB (jr.)
2018 — Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior, QB
2017 — Mookie Collier, Bluefield RB-DB
2016 — Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central, QB-DB (jr.)
2015 — TyRhee Pratt, Capital, QB
2014 — Kashuan Haley, Capital, RB-DB-PR-KR
2013 — James Thomas, Morgantown, RB-DB
2012 — Ryan Switzer, G. Washington, RB-CB
2011 — Ryan Switzer, G, Washington, RB-CB (jr.)
2010 — Justin Fox, Magnolia, QB-CB-K-P
2009 — Tyler Harris, South Charleston, QB-LB (jr.)
2008 — Will Cole, Bluefield, QB-DB-K-P
2007 — Jordan Roberts, Scott, RB-LB
2006 — Kyle Allard, Fairmont Senior, QB-DB
2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, RB-DB
2004 — Nate Sowers, Martinsburg, QB-DB-KR
2003 — Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P
2002 — Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB (jr.)
2001 — Marc Kimes, Parkersburg, QB-DB-K-P
2000 — Mark Wigal, Morgantown, RB-DB
1999 — Todd Mosby, Musselman, QB-LB-DB
1998 — (tie), J. R. House, Nitro, QB; and Quincy Wilson, Weir, RB-DB
1997 — Chris Yura, Morgantown, RB-DB (jr.)
1996 — J.R. House, Nitro, QB (so.)
1995 — Frank Aliveto, Hedgesville, RB-LB
1994 — Randy Moss, DuPont, WR-DB
1993 — Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P
1992 — Mark Cisar (jr.), Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P
1991 — Darryl Johnson, Wheeling Park, RB
1990 — Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central, RB-DB
1989 — David Mayfield, Morgantown, DB-RB
1988 — Keith Jeter, Weir, RB-DB
1987 — Jed Drenning, Tucker County, QB
1986 — Jeff Swisher, Sistersville, RB-KR
1985 — Ted Kester, Winfield, LB-RB
1984 — Joel Wilson, Sistersville, RB-LB
1983 — Tony Johnson, Morgantown, RB
1982 — Brad King, North Marion, RB
1981 — John Koontz, Petersburg, RB-DB
1980 — David Bayer, George Washington, RB
1979 — Tim Stephens, Parkersburg South, QB
1978 — Curt Warner, Pineville, RB-DB
1977 — Mike Estes, George Washington, QB
1976 — Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB
1975 — Robert Alexander, So. Charleston, RB (jr.)
1974 — Robin Lyons, Herbert Hoover, RB-LB
1973 — Danny Williams, DuPont, QB
1972 — Danny Williams, DuPont, QB (jr.)
1971 — Rick Petty, Williamstown, RB-DB
1970 — Rick Hurt, Charleston, QB
1969 — Kerry Marbury, Monongah, RB-DB-KR
1968 — David Morris, Wayne, DB-RB
1966-67 — no award
1965 — Melvin Walker, Dunbar, QB
1964 — Frank Criniti, Charleston Catholic, RB
1963 — Jim Smithberger, Welch, DB-RB
1962 — Joe White, Charleston Catholic, RB
1961 — Paul Allen, Huntington, RB
1960 — Bob Kelley, Weir, RB-DB
1959 — Fred Colvard, Logan, QB
1958 — Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior, RB
1957 — Jim Bargeloh, Parkersburg, RB
1956 — Johnny Frye, Huntington East, QB
1955 — Ronald (Tags) Meredith, St. Albans, QB
1954 — Noel Whipkey, Charleston, RB-LB
1953 — Bob Barrett, Barboursville, RB
1952 — Don Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, RB
1951 — Dale Boyd, Huntington Vinson, QB
1950 — Jim Early, Parkersburg, RB
1949 — Henry (Hoppy) Shores, Stonewall, RB-DB
1948 — Randy Broyles, Woodrow Wilson, RB
1947 — Darrell Patrick Shires, Hinton, RB (jr.)
HUNT/STYDAHAR AWARD
(Lineman of the Year)
Note: underclassmen listed
2020 — Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, OL-DL
2019 — Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, OL-DL
2018 — Doug Nester, Spring Valley, OL-DL
2017 — Darnell Wright, Huntington, OL-DL
2016 — Riley Locklear, Spring Valley, OL-DL
2015 — Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland, DE
2014 — Trevor Stacy, Spring Valley, OL-DT
2013 — James Walton, Capital, C-DE
2012 — Eugene German, Martinsburg, OL-DT
2011 — Garrett Stanley, Bridgeport, OL-DT
2010 — Chad Small, Ravenswood, OL-DT-P-FB
2009 — Blake Brooks, South Charleston, OL-DL
2008 — Rodney Hudson, Geo. Washington, OL-DL
2007 — Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL
2006 — Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL (jr.)
2005 — Adam Brandt, Morgantown, OT
2004 — James Burkes, Capital, DL-OL
2003 — Doug Legursky, Woodrow Wilson, OL-DL
2002 — Nate Howard, Spring Valley, OL
2001 — Steve Roach, Martinsburg, DL-OL
2000 — Josh Stewart, University, OL-DL
1999 — Justin Williams, Moorefield, OL-DL
1998 — Luke Salmons, Ravenswood, DL-OL
1997 — Jason Rader, St. Albans, TE-DE (jr)
1996 — Jimmy Parker, Mt. Hope, OL-DL
1995 — Richard Allara, Matewan, DL-OL
1994 — Jason Starkey, Cabell Midland, DL-OL
1993 — Mark Workman, Marsh Fork, DL
1992 — Chad Wable, Fairmont Senior, TE-DE
1991 — Steve Vaughan, Greenbrier West, OL-DL
1990 — Joel Chapman, Capital, OL
1989 — Todd Robinson, Capital, DL-OL
1988 — Brian Stolarik, Magnolia, OL-LB
1987 — Kevin Warner, Tyler County, DE-TE
1986 — Mark Moore, Stonewall Jackson, DL
1985 — Larry Cook, Oceana, OL-DL
1984 — Mike Dunlap, Poca, OL-DL
1983 — Rick Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL
1982 — Brad Hunt, Ripley, DL
1981 — Brian Swisher, Sistersville, OE
1980 — Jeff Woofter, Oak Glen, OL-LB
1979 — Bill Legg, Poca, OL
1978 — Denny Ballard, DuPont, TE
1977 — Larry Phillips, Parkersburg, DL-OL
1976 — Dave Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL
1975 — John Leon, Brooke, OL
1974 — Dave Winans, Parkersburg, OL-DL
1973 — Mike McKibben, Lewis County, LB-OL
1972 — Barry Myers, Bridgeport, DL
1971 — Ron McCartney, Stonewall Jackson, LB
1970 — Jerry Pruett, Bluefield, OL
1969 — Rick Katzeff, Charleston, OL-LB
1968 — Sidney Green, Matewan, OL-DL
1967 — Barry Louden, Parkersburg, OE
1966 — Dickie Roberts, Welch, C-DL
1965 — Dave Lucas, Ceredo-Kenova, OL-DL
1964 — Joe Pendry, Oceana, OL-LB
1963 — Richie Rodes, Hinton, LB-OL
1962 — Gary Virden, Parkersburg, OE
1961 — John McNabb, Charleston, OL-DL
1960 — Buster Kizer, Mt. Hope, OL
1959 — Charles (Bunky) Brooks, Bluefield, C-DL
SAM HUFF AWARD
(Defensive Player of Year)
2020 — Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston, DE
2019 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB
2018 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (jr.)
2017 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (so.)
2016 — Tavis Lee, Martinsburg, DE (jr.)
2015 — Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland
2014 — Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg, LB
2013 — Geremy Paige, Wheeling Park, LB
2012 — Elijah Wellman, Spring Valley, LB
2011 — Logan Jenkins, Martinsburg, LB
2010 — Ryan Lazear, Brooke, S
2009 — Aaron Sutton, Bridgeport, LB
2008 — Aaron Slusher, South Charleston, LB
2007 — Rodney Hudson (jr.), Geo. Washington, DL
2006 — Xavier Peters, Martinsburg, CB
2005 — Adam Parkulo, Woodrow Wilson, LB
2004 — Zac Cooper, Weir, LB
2003 — Ben Gum, Parkersburg South, LB
2002 — Will Albin, Princeton, LB
2001 — Joey Spano, George Washington, LB
2000 — Ashley McNeely, Wyoming East, LB
1999 — Al Hammell, Parkersburg, LB
1998 — Eric Grimm, Parkersburg, S
1997 — Ben Collins, North Marion, LB
1996 — Yubrenal Isabelle, Bluefield, LB
1995 — Nathan Kirby, Parkersburg, LB
1994 — Bobbie Howard, DuPont, LB
FULTON WALKER AWARD
(Special Teams Player of the Year)
2020 — Colby Piner, Greenbrier East
2019 — Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg
2018 — Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley
2017 — George Triplett, Elkins
2016 — Cason Kessinger, Huntington
2015 — Evan Staley, Hampshire
2014 — Deonte Glover, Musselman
CHUCK HOWLEY AWARD
(Linebacker of the Year)
2020 — Caden Biser, Morgantown
2019 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central
2018 — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central (jr.)
2017 — Owen Porter, Spring Valley
2016 — Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior
2015 — Delonte Berry, Jefferson
2014 — Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg
CURT WARNER AWARD
(Running Back of the Year)
2020 — Blake Hartman, Musselman
2019 — Ethan Payne, Poca (jr.)
2018 — Hunter America, Doddridge County (jr.)
2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington
2016 — Dylan Lucas, Buffalo
2015 — Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant
2014 — Kashuan Haley, Capital
RANDY MOSS AWARD
(Receiver of the Year)
2020 — Ethan Parsons, Princeton
2019 — Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central
2018 — Evan Parow, University
2017 — Malakai Brown, Hedgesville (So.)
2016 — Carter Sebert-Sweeney, Nicholas County
2015 — Elijah Bell, Wheeling Park
2014 — Christian Johnson, Jefferson (jr.)
J.R. HOUSE AWARD
(Quarterback of the Year)
2020 — Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior
2019 — Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South
2018 — Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior
2017 — Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg
2016 — Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (jr.)
2015 — TyRhee Pratt, Capital
2014 — Kentre Grier, South Charleston (jr.)
CARL LEE AWARD
(Defensive Back of the Year)
2020 — Anthony Smith, Martinsburg
2019 — Michael Lemley, Oak Glen
2018 — Grant Harman, Martinsburg
2017 — Brett Tharp, East Hardy
2016 — Derrek Pitts, South Charleston
2015 — Dante Bonamico, Bridgeport
2014 — Marcus Lofton, Buckhannon-Upshur (jr.)
All-time streaks
The state’s top winning streaks and unbeaten streaks in high school football:
All-games win streak
57—Martinsburg, 2016-20
36—Ansted, 1970-73
36—Wayne, 2011-13
35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08
32—Martinsburg, 2010-12
32—Mannington, 1975-78
32—Bluefield, 1967-69
31—Sistersville, 1980-82
All-games unbeaten streak
57—Martinsburg, 2016-20 (57-0)
42—Ansted, 1970-73 (40-0-2)
38—Bridgeport, 2014-16 (37-0-1)
36—Wayne, 2011-13 (36-0)
35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08 (35-0)
32—Martinsburg, 2010-12 (32-0)
32—Mannington, 1975-78 (32-0)
32—Bluefield, 1967-69 (32-0)
32—Charleston, 1968-71 (30-0-2)
31—Sistersville, 1980-82 (31-0)
Regular-season win streak
57—Williamstown, 2001-07
48—Martinsburg, 2015-20
43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17
42—Sistersville, 1979-84
41—Winfield, 1968-72
41—Ansted, 1970-74
34—St. Marys, 2012-15
33—Doddridge County, 2017-20
32—Wahama, 2009-13
31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95
31—Bluefield, 1966-69
Regular-season unbeaten streak
57—Williamstown, 2001-07 (57-0)
48—Martinsburg, 2015-20 (48-0)
47—Ansted, 1970-74 (45-0-2)
43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17 (43-0)
42—Sistersville, 1979-84 (42-0)
41—Winfield, 1968-72 (41-0)
34—St. Marys, 2012-15 (34-0)
33—Doddridge County, 2017-20 (33-0)
33—Cameron, 1997-2000 (32-0-1)
32—Wahama, 2009-13 (32-0)
31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95 (31-0)
31—Bluefield, 1966-69 (31-0)
All-time losing streaks
50 — Hundred (2012-18)
39 — Poca (2013-17)
37 — Herndon (1986-90)
35 — Hannan (1989-92)
33 — Bishop Donahue (1999-2002)
31 — Mount View (2009-12)
30 — Wheeling Central (1930-33)
29 — Lincoln County (2012-14)
29 — Ritchie County (2002-05)
scoring leaders
(Regular season only)
Year — Player, School Pts
2020—Gus Morrison, Ritchie County 164
2019—Ethan Payne, Poca 276
2018—Hunter America, Doddridge County 210
2017—Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 206
2016—Dylan Lucas, Buffalo 260
2015—Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant 234
2014—Justin Cogar, Westside 228
2013—Jake Parker, Meadow Bridge 208
2012—Jalen Jones, Oak Hill 197
2011—Ryan Switzer, George Washington 192
2010—Austin Vance, Tug Valley 232
2009—Dustin Brown, Richwood 241
2008—Da’Von Marion, Mount Hope 254
2007—Jordan Roberts, Scott 212
2006—Jordan Roberts, Scott 198
2005—Josh Culbertson, Nitro 216
2004—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 225
2003—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 246
2002—Geremy Rodamer, Morgantown 228
2001—Bryan Wright, Hampshire 226
2000—Mark Wigal, Morgantown 204
1999—Daniel Mounts, Gilbert 202
1998—Chris Yura, Morgantown 260
1997—Chris Yura, Morgantown 216
Travis Lynch, Frankfort 216
1996—Richie Chandler, Van 212
1995—Jim Pertee, Tolsia 179
1994—Brandon Harden, Frankfort 178
1993—Jason Conner, Athens 182
1992—Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central 174
1991—Rick Cline, Greenbrier West 178
1990—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 196
1989—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 172
1988—Fred Hatfield, Pineville 157
1987—Jim West, Valley Wetzel 150
1986—Jeff Swisher, Sistersville 204
1985—Todd Gress, Wahama 122
1984—Zip Shearer, St. Francis 162
1983—Tracy Haught, Calhoun 144
1982—Doug Dillon, Pineville 194
1981—Steve Damron, Fort Gay 178
1980—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 172
1979—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 122
1978—Curt Warner, Pineville 263
1977—Curt Warner, Pineville 160
1976—Robert Alexander, South Charleston 220
1975—Jim Underwood, Rivesville 170
1974—Mike Austin, Stoco 188
1973—Tom Pridemore, Ansted 181
1972—Rick Tracy, Cowen 156
1971—Paul Mitchell, Stoco 254
1970—Rick Petty, Williamstown 180
1969—Kerry Marbury, Monongah 188
1968—Don Grooms, Cedar Grove 212
1967—Ralph Batey, Wahama 179
1966—Mike Smith, Ceredo-Kenova 178
1965—Tom Dale, Ceredo-Kenova 152
1964—Jim Salentro, Clks. Victory 180
1963—Chuck Foster, Summersville 160
1962—Joe Hamon, Summersville 154
1961—Paul Allen, Huntington 156
1960—Allen Galloway, Alderson 183
1959—Bill Bryant, Winfield 198
1958—Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior 198
1957—Dave Shields, Alderson 186
1955—Don Van Reenan, Marlinton 154
1954—Bill Trout, Nitro 151
1953—Ray Jones, Sissonville 167
1950—Frank Spadafore, Shinnston 150
1947—Dick Horton, Spencer 169
1946—Dick Horton, Spencer 216
1943—Jim Walthall, Princeton 180
1940—Ed Lucas, Pennsboro 162
Note: Data incomplete for 1956, 1951-52, 1948-49, 1944-45 and 1941-42; compiled by Doug Huff, West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Conference champions
Class AAA
Mountain State Athletic Conference
1993—Barboursville, South Charleston (tie, Blue); DuPont (Gold)
1994—South Charleston (Blue); DuPont (Gold)
1995—Capital, Parkersburg (Blue); Herbert Hoover (Gold)
1996—Capital, St. Albans (Blue); Herbert Hoover, Nitro (Gold)
1997—Capital (Blue); DuPont, Nitro (Gold)
1998—Parkersburg
1999—Parkersburg
2000—Parkersburg
2001—Riverside
2002—Riverside
2003—Riverside, Cabell Midland (tie)
2004—Parkersburg
2005—Nitro
2006—Parkersburg
2007—George Washington
2008—South Charleston
2009—South Charleston
2010—George Washington
2011—George Washington
2012—Cabell Midland
2013—Huntington
2014—Capital
2015—Cabell Midland
2016—Spring Valley
2017—Huntington
2018—Spring Valley
2019—Cabell Midland
2020—No champion (COVID-19)
Class AA
Cardinal Conference
Recent champions
1991—East Bank 3-1
1992—East Bank 3-1
1993—East Bank 4-0
1994—Sissonville 4-0
1995—Poca 4-0
1996—East Bank 4-0
1997—East Bank 4-0
1998—East Bank 2-1
1999—Poca 3-0
2000—Wayne 3-0
2001—Wayne 5-0
2002—Wayne 3-1
2003—Wayne 3-1
2004—Wayne 5-0
2005—Wayne 6-0
2006—Poca, Wayne 5-1
2007—Wayne 7-0
2008—Point Pleasant 5-0
2009—Wayne 5-0
2010—Wayne 6-1
2011—Point Pleasant 7-0
2012—Wayne 7-0
2013—Wayne 7-0
2014—Wayne 7-0
2015—Tolsia 7-0
2016—Mingo Central 8-0
2017—Mingo Central 9-0
2018—Mingo Central, Poca, Wayne 8-1
2019—Poca 9-0
2020—No champion (COVID-19)
Playoff teams
Kanawha Valley Class AAA football
Playoff teams year by year
A look at the number of Kanawha Valley teams qualifying for the Class AAA football playoffs since 1991, when the postseason field was expanded from eight to 16 teams:
2020 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2019 (5) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside, South Charleston
2018 (2) — Capital, Hurricane
2017 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2016 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2015 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston
2014 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, South Charleston
2013 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2012 (3) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane
2011 (2) — George Washington, Hurricane
2010 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2009 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston
2008 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2007 (6) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Nitro, Riverside, St. Albans
2006 (4) — Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans
2005 (5) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans
2004 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside
2003 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside
2002 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
2001 (3) — George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Riverside
2000 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
1999 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
1998 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro
1997 (3) — Capital, DuPont, Nitro
1996 (4) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, St. Albans
1995 (3) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, St. Albans
1994 (5) — DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston, St. Albans
1993 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston
1992 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston
1991 (4) — Capital, DuPont, South Charleston, St. Albans
Rushing leaders
MSAC rushing champions
(Regular-season totals only)
Season — Player, School Yards
2020 — Bryson Singer, Parkersburg 1,235
2019 — Caden Easterling, Riverside 1,438
2018 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland 1,688
2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington 1,817
2016 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland 1,804
2015 — NuNu Miller, George Washington 1,850
2014 — Alex Childers, Cabell Midland 1,557
2013 — Draven Riffe, George Washington 1,524
2012 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington 1,971
2011 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington 2,010
2010 — Keion Wright, Capital 1,893
2009 — Allan Wasonga, Parkersburg 2,110
2008 — Terrell Martin, Hurricane 1,573
2007 — Matt Lindamood, Parkersburg 1,788
2006 — Christian Edwards, Cabell Midland 1,645
2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 2,740
2004 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 2,071
2003 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro 1,475
2002 — Rusty Taylor, Riverside 1,369
2001 — Brock Stotts, Ripley 1,821
2000 — Terris Baldwin, Riverside 1,543
1999 — Justin Southall, Ripley 1,373
1998 — Talbott McMurray, Huntington 1,501
1997 — Ben Poe, Cabell Midland 1,781
1996 — Aric Fulks, George Washington 1,176
1995 — Chris McDonough, Herbert Hoover 1,579
1994 — Sam Singleton, DuPont 1,228
1993 — Brent Burke, Herbert Hoover 1,407
State records
(Through 2020 season)
The following are state records used by the W.Va. Sports Writers Association. They are compiled by Doug Huff, a member of the WVSWA since 1965 and secretary-treasurer since 1982. Huff also compiled national records used by the National Federation of State High School Associations to start its first National High School Sports Record Book in 1978. Huff’s compilations also have been used by numerous other national, and state, publications and websites since his first published record lists in 1965.
INDIVIDUAL
POINTS
Game: 62--Jeff Swisher, Sistersville vs. New Matamoras, Oh., Frontier (76-8), Sept. 12, 1986; 9 TDs, 4 2-point PATs.
Season: 359--Albert (Big Sleepy) Glenn, Elkins, 13 games, 1922; 49 TDs, 65 PATs; U.S. record until 1953.
Modern records: 326--Spencer Farley, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004; Regular Season: 276--Ethan Payne, Poca, 2019.
Career: 748--Blake Hartman, Musselman, 2016-20; 118 TDs.
TOUCHDOWNS
Game: 10--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006; Albert (Big Sleepy) Glenn, Elkins vs. Shinnston (79-0), Nov. 25, 1922 (also had 9 TDs vs. Parsons, 94-0, Nov. 4, 1922).
Season: 54--Spencer Farley, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004; Regular Season: 46--Ethan Payne, Poca, 2019
Career: 118--Blake Hartman, Musselman, 2016-20; Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2002-05.
RUSHING ATTEMPTS
Game: 61--Cam Zopp, Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport (10-6), Oct. 31, 1980 (110 attempts in two straight games).
Season: 389--C.R. Howdyshell, Sistersville, 12 games, 1978 (330--regular season).
Career: 961--Aaron LaPoe, Clay-Battelle, 2000-03.
RUSHING YARDS
Game: 658--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006 (29 attempts).
Season: 3,826--Jordan Roberts, Scott, 13 games, 336 attempts, 2007 (2,895--regular season; 241 attempts; playoff game: 399 yards, 8 TDs vs. Berkeley Springs, 54-20); Average Yards, Carry: 27.0--John Zontini, Seth Sherman, 8 games, 1929; 79 carries, 2,135 yards.
Career: 7,842--Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2002-05; 939 attempts; Average Yards, Carry: 11.9--Dick Horton. Spencer, 1943-46; 493 carries, 5,864 yards.
TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS
Game: 658--Paul McCoy, Matewan at Burch (64-0), Sept. 29, 2006 (658 rush; 0 pass).
Season: 5,763--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (5,526 pass; 237 rush); regular season--4,109 (3,909 pass; 200 rush).
Career: 14,710--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98 (14,457 pass; 253 rush).
TOTAL OFFENSE POINTS
Season: 402--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (390 pass; 12 rush).
PASS ATTEMPTS
Game: 64--Austin Womack, Hurricane vs. Parkersburg (42-28 loss), Oct. 18, 2019; 40 completions, 441 yards. 4 TDs, 1 interception.
Season: 610--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--432).
Career: 1,725--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.
PASS COMPLETIONS
Game: 43--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.
Season: 425--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--300).
Career: 1,103--J.R. House, Nitro. 1995-98.
PASS YARDS
Game: 594--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.
Season: 5,526--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--3,909).
Career: 14,457--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Game: 10--J.R. House, Nitro vs. Morgantown (69-52), Dec. 5, 1998 Class AAA title game in Wheeling.
Season: 65--J.R. House, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--45).
Career: 145--J.R. House, Nitro, 1995-98.
PASS RECEPTIONS
Game: 29--Jeff Clark, Nitro vs. Roane County (37-8), Oct. 29, 1999
Season: 132--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998; regular season: 115--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2019.
Career: 343--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-19.
PASS RECEPTION YARDS
Game: 413--Jeff Clark, Nitro vs. Roane County (37-8), Oct. 29, 1999.
Season: 2,056--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998; regular season: 1,795--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2019.
Career: 5,168--Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-19.
PASS RECEPTION TOUCHDOWNS
Game: 7--Christian Johnson, Jefferson vs. Hampshire (51-7), Sept. 12, 2014.
Season: 27--Chris Martin, Nitro, 14 games, 1998 (regular season--24 and Christian Johnson, Jefferson, 2014).
Career: 74--Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, 2000-03.
FIELD GOALS
Game: 5--Alex Ashley, Capital vs. Riverside (38-15), Sept. 12, 2003.
Season: 14--Andy Ellington, Winfield, 2011.
Career: 28--Chris Lewis, Musselman, 1987-89.
FIELD GOAL DISTANCE
59 Yards--Corey Smith, Musselman vs. Woodstock, Va., Central (20-13), Sept. 14, 2007 (free kick after fair catch).
KICKING POINTS
Season: 105--Patrick Shade, Morgantown, 14 games, 2004 (78-82 PAT, 9-14 field goals (regular season--73).
CONSECUTIVE PATs
Season: 59--Chris Molina, Cabell Midland, 2012.
PASS INTERCEPTIONS
Game: 5--Lewis (Buzz) Craddock, Poca vs. Nitro (21-13), Sept. 15, 1967; David Young, Richwood at Braxton County (28-6), Oct. 3, 1975; Donnie Shumate, Mullens at Marsh Fork (33-12), Oct. 15, 1982; Chad Furgason, Rivesville at Valley Wetzel (21-0), Oct. 28, 1983; Jared Turner, Winfield vs. Nitro (14-7), Aug. 25. 1989; Nathan Murray, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), Sept. 6. 2019.
Season: 16--Rick Smith, Calhoun County, 1990.
Career: 33--Chip Caudill, Burch. 1970-73.
PUNT DISTANCE
105 Yards--Gatha Hoffman, Fairmont Senior vs. Clarksburg Washington Irving (33-0), Oct. 5, 1929; 70 yards in air from point of kick.
BLOCKED PUNTS
Game: 4--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929.
Season: 16--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929.
Career: 30--Carlton Wagner, Pennsboro, 1929-30.
FUMBLE RECOVERY TDs
Game: 3--Ken McIntire, Parkersburg South vs. Toledo, Ohio, DeVilbiss (48-14), Oct. 2, 1971 (return yards--24, 35, 36).
TEAM
All Games Win Streak: 57--Martinsburg, 2016-20.
All Games Unbeaten Streak: 57--Martinsburg (57-0-0), 2016-20.
Regular Season Win Streak: 57--Williamstown, 2001-07.
Regular Season Unbeaten Streak: 57--Williamstown (57-0-0), 2001-07.
Losing Streak: 50--Hundred, 2012-18.
Longest Game Series: 116 games, Parkersburg vs. Marietta, Ohio, 1901-active; Parkersburg leads, 81-29, 6 ties.
Points, Game: 157-0, Magnolia vs. Woodsfield, Ohio, at New Martinsville, Nov. 10, 1917.
Points, Losing Team, Game: 71--Wheeling Park vs. Parkersburg South, 77-71, 2 ot., at Wheeling, Oct. 30, 2009.
Total Offense, Modern Game: 850 yards--Parkersburg at Herbert Hoover, 75-22, Oct. 6, 2000.
Pass Interceptions, Game: 10--Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), Sept. 6. 2019; 2 TDs, 147 yards.
Fumbles, Two Teams, Game: 23--Williamstown lost 3 of 8 (36-6 win); South Harrison lost 9 of 15.
Game Point Average, Regular Season: 61.3, Point Pleasant, 2015; 613 points, 10 games.
Game Point Average, All Game Season: 61.4, Martinsburg, 2019; 859 points, 14 games.
Game Point Margin, Unscored Upon Season: 379-0, Charleston (8-0-1), 1920.
Quarters, Unscored Upon Season: 40--St. Marys (10-0), 1963, scored 305 points; Frankfort (10-0), 1990, scored 357 points.
Game Attendance: 17,500--University d. Morgantown, 21-20, Oct. 29, 1999 at Mountaineer Field, Morgantown.
COACHING
State Titles: 10--Carl Ward, Ceredo-Kenova, 1959-88; 13 finals, 16 playoffs (23-6).
Wins: 304--Dave Walker, Martinsburg (1997-2019) and East Hardy (1988-96).
Wins, One School: 288--Larry McClintic, Meadow Bridge, 1969-2015,
Consecutive Wins, All Games: 56--Dave Walker, Martinsburg, 2016-19.
Consecutive Regular Season Wins: 56--Leon McCoy, Winfield, 1957-59, 1969-72.
Playoff Wins: 55--Fred Simon, Bluefield, 1986-active; 24 playoffs, 12 finals-5 titles; 55-19 record.
Playoff Games: 74--Fred Simon, Bluefield, 1986-active; 24 playoffs, 12 finals-5 titles, 55-19 record; and Dave Walker, Martinsburg, 1997-2019, and East Hardy, 1988-96; 29 playoffs, 12 finals--8 titles, 53-21 record.