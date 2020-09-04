If you’re going to return one player to your lineup, your top rusher and leading tackler is a pretty good place to start, and that’s where Winfield finds itself.
The Generals again figure to bank on senior fullback-linebacker John Covert (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) as they try to get back to the Class AA playoffs. Last year, they went 7-4 and fell to Fairmont Senior in the first round of the postseason.
Covert, a first-team All-State selection at linebacker, ran for 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns last year and came up with 95 tackles, 17 of them for lost yardage. He’s been Winfield’s main man at running back, getting 20 or more carries 11 times in the past two seasons.
“He’s our workhorse,’’ said Generals coach Craig Snyder. “Everybody knows who he is, and he’ll get his touches. Physically, he’s ready; he always is.’’
Covert is actually just one of many vital cogs returning for Winfield, which will also bank on junior running back-safety Malakai Woodard-Jones (5-11, 175), the versatile duo of senior Carson Crouch (6-0, 165) and junior Carter Perry (5-8, 155) and sophomore Jaxson Cunningham (6-0, 230), the anchor of the offensive line.
Woodard-Jones was a nice complement to Covert last season, gaining 239 yards with four TDs and averaging nearly 8 yards per carry before going down with an injury in Week 8. Crouch and Perry, listed as receivers or wingbacks, each carried the ball 20 times last season and had their fair share of receptions — Perry with 21 for 382 yards and two TDs and Crouch with 18 for 277 yards with four scores.
“Perry, you could see him anywhere,’’ Snyder said. “He’ll be one of the guys carrying the ball on direct snaps. He’s a good, versatile football player. Crouch is our backup quarterback and can do anything for us offensively. He’s really good at any of the receiver spots.’’
Taking over at quarterback is sophomore Brycen Brown (6-0, 185), described as “athletic with lots of potential,’’ by his coach.
“He’s unique — a different kind of athlete,’’ Snyder said. “He’s doing well so far. He got some reps last year as a freshman, but not having the 7-on-7s this summer hurt his development a little bit, but we think he still has lots of potential.’’
The outside receivers will be senior Robbie Jividen (6-4, 180) and sophomore Bray Boggs (5-11, 145). Returning at tight end is senior Ethan Young (5-10, 175).
Cunningham, who started at center last season, will be moved to outside tackle. He’ll be joined on the offensive line by senior Nathanael Ridenour (6-3, 220), another returning starter. Prior to the team’s scrimmage, Snyder was unsure about the rest of the line positions — with top candidates being junior Brock Basham (6-1, 277) and sophomores Zander Huffman (5-10, 197), Caden Beam (6-1, 220) and Logan Howell (5-6, 160). Beam got some late-season starts last year.
On defense, senior Brandon Canterbury (5-9, 260) returns at nose guard, with Beam at one end and senior Drew Williams (5-11, 150) at the other. The remaining linemen will rotate at tackle, since Snyder said “we play a lot more defensive linemen than offensive linemen, sort of by committee.’’
Covert, who has started every game since his freshman season, returns at one linebacker position, with Young manning another.
Crouch, a two-year starter at cornerback, switches to free safety this season, with Woodard-Jones at strong safety and junior Alex Nelson (5-10, 165) at weakside safety. Perry returns at one cornerback spot and the other could be junior Ian Cottrell (5-10, 165).
Woodard-Jones moves from weakside, or “whip’’ safety to the strong side this year.